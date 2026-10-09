Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Handed Olise Boost; Man Utd Battle Real Madrid for McTominay

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Erling Haaland is in the spotlight. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

The representative of Erling Haaland has contacted Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid to inform them of the exact transfer fee and contract offer it would take to lure the striker away from Manchester City. (Source: Juan Jesus)

Haaland, for his part, is completely focused on Man City and is not expected to make a decision on his future until the result of the club’s appeal is revealed. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Man City have no plans to listen to offers for Haaland regardless of what happens to them. (Source: Football Insider)

Bayern Munich are ready to hand Michael Olise a new contract that includes a release clause valid only for specific clubs, with Liverpool among those set to profit. (Source: indykaila)

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay wants to take time to consider all the options available to him following approaches from both Aston Villa and former employers Manchester United. A contract renewal could include a gentleman’s agreement for a future transfer. (Source: Giovanni Scotto)

Chelsea hope to end interest in young defender Josh Acheampong from Arsenal, Bournemouth, Liverpool and Newcastle United by thrashing out a bumper new contract for the 20-year-old. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Scouts from Arsenal are making regular checks on Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso after the club’s data analysis identified him as a potential target. (Source: Hand of Arsenal)

Nottingham Forest are prepared to demand an enormous fee to part ways with center back Murillo in January amid rumors of interest from Man Utd. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Juventus want to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall, who could push for an exit in January over a lack of minutes. (Source: Tutto Juve)

Chelsea are exploring a move to sign 17-year-old Bayern Munich goalkeeper Leonard Prescott when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Source: Sky in Germany)

Also in Chelsea’s sights is Villarreal winger Alberto Moleiro, but the 23-year-old is prioritizing a future move to Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)

La Liga

Endrick could leave Real Madrid in January. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

AC Milan are ready to explore a permanent move for Real Madrid striker Endrick, offering Los Blancos a Nico Paz-like format that would see them hold a buyback clause for the Brazil international. (Source: Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are looking into a deal to sign Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay, who worked under José Mourinho at Man Utd. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Barcelona will listen to offers of €70 million ($78 million) for right back Jules Koundé following interest from Liverpool. (Source: Football Insider)

Chelsea have also asked about Koundé’s availability. The Frenchman’s price tag could be as low as €50 million ($56 million). (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Xavi Espart turned down offers from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain before signing his new contract with Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)