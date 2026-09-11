Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s $200 Million Raid; Arsenal, Chelsea Battle for Raphinha

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Adam Wharton could soon leave Crystal Palace. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United are all chasing Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, who expects to seal a blockbuster transfer at some point over the next two windows. (Source: Hooligan Soccer)

Arsenal and Chelsea are both ready to double the salary of Barcelona forward Raphinha to convince him to return to the Premier League. (Source: El Nacional)

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also following Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal as a potential long-term replacement for Enzo Fernández. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Tottenham Hotspur failed with a bid worth $24 million (£18 million) for Athletico Paranaense center back Arthur Dias during the summer window, with the 19-year-old valued closer to $35 million (£26 million). (Source: Globo Esporte)

Liverpool are still open to a loan move for Real Madrid striker Endrick but will have to convince the Brazilian, whose future hinges on the minutes he receives over the next three months, to snub a rival approach from AC Milan. (Source: Tribal Football)

Manchester United are ready to try and sign Bournemouth left back Adrien Truffert and winger Rayan in a double deal that could cost them as much as $203 million (£150 million). (Source: Football FanCast)

Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd and Bayern Munich are all chasing Stuttgart’s 20-year-old center back Finn Jeltsch. (Source: Fussballdaten)

Inter Milan midfielder Aleksandar Stanković remains a target for Liverpool after the Reds asked about the 21-year-old during the sale of Curtis Jones. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Scouts from Arsenal watched Roma right back Wesley in action during Thursday’s Champions League meeting with Fenerbahçe. (Source: 4-4-2)

Ronald Araújo has already made clear his interest in remaining with Liverpool when his loan with Barcelona ends next summer. (Source: Daily Mail)

La Liga

Yan Diomande only joined Real Madrid in the summer. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Yan Diomande is growing impatient with his limited role following his arrival at Real Madrid, believing he was promised more minutes. José Mourinho retains full faith in the young winger and is trying to introduce him to the team slowly to reduce the pressure on his shoulders. (Source: Okdiario)

Real Madrid are planning to sign Manchester City striker Erling Haaland next summer. Those close to Haaland insist a release clause can help facilitate a move, but City have denied the existence of such a mechanism. (Source: José Félix Díaz)

Barcelona are ready to make a swap offer for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez that would see them part ways with both midfielder Gavi and $93 million (€80 million) in cash. (Source: El Nacional)

Also of interest to Barcelona is Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller. Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus are known admirers of the 23-year-old. (Source: fussball-news)

Having failed with a summer pursuit, Barcelona are planning to reignite their interest in FC Twente center back Ruud Nijstad at a later date. (Source: Matteo Moretto)