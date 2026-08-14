Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarell Quansah has admirers in England. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal and Manchester United are both in active talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal to sign England international center back Jarell Quansah. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Liverpool are expected to close the signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton ahead of Real Madrid. (Source: El Nacional)

Arsenal, Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur have all held talks over the possibility of signing Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made Osimhen his top priority for the remainder of the summer window. (Source: Sébastien Denis)

Man Utd have held formal talks with Newcastle United over a move for left back Lewis Hall. (Source: Roundtable)

Manchester City have turned down an offer of $115 million (£85 million) for winger Savinho from Tottenham, believing the London club will increase their bid in the coming weeks. (Source: Fichajes)

Tottenham want to sign two wingers and, alongside Savinho, are interested in both Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo and Chelsea’s Pedro Neto. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

An agreement over personal terms has been reached between Tottenham and Gakpo. (Source: Voetbal International)

Liverpool have paused their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola after failing to make any progress in negotiations over a transfer fee. The current plan is to return in the final 10 days of the window in the hope that the increased pressure will see PSG lower their demands. (Source: L’Équipe)

PSG’s asking price of $196 million (£145 million) for Barcola could drop down to $169 million (£125 million). (Source: talkSPORT)

Liverpool have also ended their pursuit of another PSG winger, Ibrahim Mbaye, to focus solely on Barcola. The belief is that signing both players would be too expensive. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Man Utd hold an interest in signing Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-jae. (Source: Christian Falk)

Arsenal’s move for Aston Villa center back Ezri Konsa is “99% done” after the England international requested to leave. Negotiations between the two clubs are close to completion. (Source: Football Insider)

Newcastle have made an aggresive push to sign Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha after the Bundesliga side publicly confirmed the collapse of negotiations with Aston Villa. (Source: Diego Pico)

La Liga

Barcelona continue to chase Julián Alvarez. | Harvey Murphy/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has asked the club to make one final push to sign Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez, who is due to speak to his current employers next week. (Source: Jijantes)

However, Barcelona are putting their full focus in completing a deal for Man City midfielder Rodri. Only once that is done will they revisit a move for Alvarez. (Source: Gianluigi Longari)

Juventus have identified Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin as a potential target as they expend their search for a new stopper. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Talks between Real Madrid and Strasbourg over the sale of 20-year-old striker Jacobo Ortega have collapsed, opening the door for Elche to negotiate a deal. (Source: Angel Garcia)

Barcelona and Tottenham are continuing to monitor Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, although the Englishman is expected to sign a new contract to commit himself to the German champions until 2029. (Source: Christian Falk)

Real Madrid have joined Atlético and Barcelona in monitoring Racing Club left back Jorge Salinas. (Source: Christian González)