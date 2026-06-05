Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Chase Barcelona Defender; Real Madrid’s Gvardiol Boost

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Cody Gakpo faces an uncertain future at Liverpool. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Cody Gakpo wants to leave Liverpool following the departure of manager Arne Slot. Tottenham Hotspur are optimistic about striking a deal for the Dutch winger. (Source: SoccerNews)

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott believes he can rebuild his career with Liverpool following Slot’s dismissal. (Source: SportsBoom)

Manchester United have held talks over a move for Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall but have not ended their search there, with both Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown of interest to the Red Devils. (Source: TEAMtalk)

At the other end of the pitch, Man Utd have settled on a move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is expected to cost around $58 million (€50 million, £43 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal have joined Man Utd in exploring a deal for 20-year-old Porto winger William Gomes, who is also of interest to Atlético Madrid. (Source: Globo Esporte)

Turkish giants Beşiktaş have identified Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard as their top target for the summer window. (Source: Sporx)

The Gunners are open to selling Trossard who, alongside strong interest from Beşiktaş, is being watched by Atlético Madrid, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Inter and Juventus. (Source: Mark Brus)

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has assured the Hammers he wants to stay and help take the club back to the Premier League despite interest from Chelsea, Man Utd and Newcastle. (Source: The Sun)

The agent of Köln winger Said El Mala is dismissing approaches from other clubs in the hope of encouraging Chelsea to make an offer. (Source: BILD)

Scouts from Chelsea have watched Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson over the past season. (Source: Alex Goldberg)

After losing Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, Newcastle have settled on Osasuna’s Víctor Muñoz as their preferred replacement. (Source: The Telegraph)

Departing Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Juventus. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Joško Gvardiol hopes to leave Manchester City this summer, and the club are not expected to stand in his way if he requests a transfer to Real Madrid. However, City want to convince Gvardiol to stay with a new contract and have made it clear he will only be allowed to leave if suitors offer around $105 million (€90 million, £78 million). (Source: Sportske novosti)

La Liga

Marc Cucurella is open to leaving Chelsea. | MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid are hoping to wrap up a deal for Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella as quickly as possible before Barcelona and Man City spark a bidding war, but their limit of $58 million (€50 million, £43 million) is well below Chelsea’s asking price of $81 million, €70 million, £61 million). (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Kepa Arrizabalaga is considering leaving Arsenal and returning to La Liga, where both Sevilla and Villarreal are interested in a deal that could be worth just $5.8 million, €5 million, £4.3 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona have firmly ruled out even entertaining negotiations for midfielder Fermín López, who is seen as completely untouchable at Camp Nou. (Source: El Nacional)

Incoming Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has expressed an interest in signing West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes. (Source: AS)

Al Hilal are ready to negotiate with Barcelona over the sale of defender João Cancelo, seemingly prepared to lower their asking price of $17 million (€15 million). (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Brahim Díaz is not interested in leaving Real Madrid this summer despite interest from Serie A. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS