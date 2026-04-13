Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye Rashford Replacements; Barcelona Ready Big Striker Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Carlos Baleba is expected to leave Brighton. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester United are hoping to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba this summer and there is renewed confidence inside Old Trafford that a deal will be struck well below the asking price of $134 million (£100 million) from last summer. (Source: Theatre of Red)

Also on the to-do list for Man Utd is find a new winger to replace Marcus Rashford. Among those under consideration is Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, who has already informed his current employers of his desire to make the move. (Source: El Nacional)

Rafael Leão of AC Milan is another on Man Utd’s radar. Indeed, the Red Devils are leading Barcelona in the race for his signature and could strike a deal for below $58 million (€50 million, £44 million). (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

During a recent scouting trip to watch RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, both Man Utd and Liverpool also took the chance to observe left back David Raum. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea are looking at Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, who could leave the Etihad this summer after being stuck behind Gianluigi Donnarumma in the pecking order. (Source: Si Phillips)

Arsenal have made a “concrete” offer to Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez to try and beat Paris Saint-Germain to his signature. The Gunners want an agreement over personal terms before approaching Atlético. (Source: Media Foot)

Cristhian Mosquera will leave Arsenal on loan this summer in search of regular minutes. Bournemouth and Everton are interested in keeping him in the Premier League, while Atalanta, Napoli and Benfica are known admirers. (Source: SportsBoom)

If Kim Min-jae asks to leave Bayern Munich this summer, the German giants could act on their interest in Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong. (Source: Christian Falk)

Chelsea, Man City and Newcastle United have all approached the representatives of Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, who could be sold this summer as he enters the final year of his contract. (Source: Anfield Watch)

Relegation from the Premier League would see Tottenham Hotspur center backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven both offered the chance to move to Real Madrid together. (Source: Fichajes)

Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães are not the only Newcastle midfielders attracting major interest. Man Utd and PSG are both increasingly keen on signing 19-year-old Lewis Miley. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Aston Villa and Leeds United are ready to rival Beşiktaş for the signature of Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi as he prepares to leave on a free transfer. (Source: Inside Futbol)

La Liga

Enzo Fernández is of interest to Real Madrid. | Harry Murphy/Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández is already looking for a house in Madrid as he looks to seal a switch to Real Madrid at the end of the season. (Source: El Nacional)

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are increasingly unhappy with Eduardo Camavinga’s performances and are considering making the France international available for transfer. (Source: AS)

Barcelona have settled on Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen after Lamine Yamal personally endorsed the Nigeria international’s arrival. A bid of around $134 million (€115 million) is being prepared. (Source: Fichajes)

Endrick will not be allowed to leave Real Madrid this summer but the plan is to sell Gonzalo García permanently, although the plan is to include a buy-back clause in any deal for the 22-year-old. (Source: The Athletic)

AZ Alkmaar have been warned not to demand too much for the sale of Barcelona target Kees Smit, who could terminate his contract for a six-figure fee and seal a move to Camp Nou rather than wait for an agreement to be reached. (Source: Arno Vermeulen)

FC Twente center back Ruud Nijstad has seen a move to Barcelona collapse after the La Liga giants baulked at his asking price. (Source: SPORT)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS