Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

The battle to sign Mateus Fernandes continues. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Manchester United remain determined to sign West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes and, despite competition from Tottenham Hotspur, remain in talks over a deal. (Source: Florian Plettenberg, Sky Germany)

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is a top target for Man Utd manager Michael Carrick. The Red Devils are prepared to make an offer of $137 million (€120 million, £104 million) for the Brazilian, who could become the highest-paid player in Premier League history if he makes the move to Old Trafford, (Source: El Nacional)

New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has requested the signing of midfielder Fabián Ruiz from Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: Fichajes)

Also on Chelsea’s radar is Roma midfielder Manu Koné, who is interested in moving to the Premier League. (Source: Il Messaggero)

Chelsea are also interested in re-signing Torino midfielder Cesare Casadei. The 23-year-old could be loaned straight to Ipswich Town. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi after finalizing their move for Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, although a deal could depend on Rodri’s future. (Source: Rodra)

Arsenal are admirers of Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, who is expected to leave Anfield this summer and is a target for Inter. (Source: Lewis Steele)

Liverpool and Man Utd have both spoken to the agent of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães, but Arsenal are the only team to have turned that interest into a formal offer. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Federico Chiesa has been told he has no future at Liverpool, who are prepared to sell the winger for over $13 million (£10 million). (Source: Football Insider)

Tottenham are finalizing a move for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, who has turned down an approach from Man City out of a desire to play under Roberto De Zerbi. The move is expected to be worth over $132 million (£100 million). (Source: Alfredo Pedullà)

Juventus have had fresh contact with Aston Villa over goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, but their asking price of over $11 million (€10 million) is complicating matters. Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario is an alternative target. (Source: Mirko Di Natale)

La Liga

Aurélien Tchouaméni faces an uncertain future at Real Madrid. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

José Mourinho wants a new midfielder—namely Enzo Fernández—but Real Madrid are not pursuing a move until one of their current crop is sold. Eduardo Camavinga is determined to stay, while Aurélien Tchouaméni’s future is under consideration. (Source: ESPN)

Real Madrid will only sell Tchouaméni for an offer similar to Chelsea’s asking price for Fernández, $137 million (€120 million, £104 million). (Source: Defensa Central)

To try and convince Chelsea to lower their demands for Fernández, Real Madrid have offered left back Álvaro Carreras and midfielder Camavinga to the Blues. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona will be forced to entertain big offers in order to raise the money needed for their summer transfer spree. Midfielder Dani Olmo is among those who could be sold, with Chelsea interested and Arsenal leading the charge. (Source: Fichajes)

If Barcelona fail to sign Julián Álvarez from Atlético Madrid, they will make Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi their next priority. (Source: SPORT)

Club Brugge’s high asking price for 18-year-old winger Jesse Bisiwu has caused concern inside Barcelona, whose move for the teenager has cooled as a result. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS