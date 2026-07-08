Transfer Rumors: Messi Urges Barcelona to Sign Teammate; Tchouameni Snubs Man Utd

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Yankuba Minteh has Liverpool interested. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Despite Manchester United’s interest, Aurélien Tchouaméni will still be a Real Madrid player this forthcoming season. (Source: Ramón Álvarez de Mon)

Some reports go so far as to claim that Tchouaméni has already signed a new contract with Real Madrid to firmly rebuff United’s approach. (Source: Fabrice Hawkins)

There is an “open race” for Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi brewing, with Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool all in talks to sign the 18-year-old World Cup breakout star. But no one club is considered the favorite at this stage. (Source: Football Insider)

Man Utd have made contact with representatives of Borussia Dortmund and Norway right back Julian Ryerson, who marked Vinícius Júnior out of his country’s World Cup win over Brazil. But Dortmund will only consider selling for a fee above $34.3 million (€30 million). (Source: Bild)

Liverpool target Yankuba Minteh could cost up to $107 million (£80 million), with Brighton & Hove Albion measuring the winger’s value against Anthony Gordon’s recent transfer to Barcelona. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Man Utd plan to test Wolverhampton Wanderers’ resolve to keep teenage talent Mateus Mané with an opening offer worth $26.8 million (£20 million). Wolves value the 18-year-old, also being tracked by Liverpool, closer to $46.9 (£35 million). (Source: United in Focus)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur feature on a list of five Premier League clubs keeping tabs on RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa after his impressive World Cup performances. Newcastle, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are the other three. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea have started to consider free agent striker Dušan Vlahović a “serious option” to strengthen up front. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Emiliano Martínez remains a target for Juventus, who want to “exhaust all possibilities” for the Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper before considering alternative options. (Source: Sky Italy)

Man Utd are unsure about whether to move for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott due to the numbers being thrown around. (Source: Football Insider)

Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with Monaco to sign winger Maghnes Akliouche, who had been linked with Liverpool. An agreement between Akliouche and PSG is in place. (Source: RMC Sport)

Chelsea youngster Jesse Derry, who made his first-team debut in February 2026, is “close” to joining Sporting CP on a season-long loan. (Source: Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace are on the verge of signing former Barcelona defender Óscar Mingueza as a free agent following his departure from Celta Vigo. A verbal agreement has been reached. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Man Utd will bank some cash when Mason Greenwood joins Fenerbahçe from Marseille thanks to a sell-on clause. The amount will be around $13.7 million out of a total $48 million fee. (Source: RMC Sport)

La Liga

Lautaro Martínez finally scored his first World Cup goal. | Aric Becker/AFP/Getty Images

Having played with both Julián Alvarez and Lautaro Martínez, Lionel Messi has advised Barcelona to prioritize signing the latter. In the eyes of the icon in Argentina and Catalonia, Martínez is more suited to a system that will get the best out of Lamine Yamal and Pedri, offering more of a fixed focal point rather than the mobile Alvarez.

Eduardo Camavinga will only leave Real Madrid this summer if two things happen: a suitable offer comes in, and he changes his mind about wanting to stay and fight for his place. (Source: Ramón Álvarez de Mon)

Barcelona are trying to persuade Club Brugge to sell 18-year-old winger Jesse Bisiwu, with sporting director Deco now directly involved. One undisclosed offer has already been made and rejected, but the Catalans are not giving up just yet. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

João Cancelo is on the verge of becoming a permanent Barcelona player, with a deal now considered complete and a two-year contract to be confirmed. (Source: COPE)

Real Madrid intend to keep left back Álvaro Carreras as cover for new first choice Marc Cucurella, thereby rebuffing interest from Man Utd and Chelsea. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, currently a free agent, has opened the door to rejoining Real Madrid. The Brazilian spent one season on loan with the B team over a decade ago. (Source: El Chiringuito)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS