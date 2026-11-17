Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Virgil van Dijk’s Liverpool contract is winding down. | Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

AC Milan majority shareholder Gerry Cardinale is “obsessed” with the idea of signing Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk, who will be offered a switch to San Siro this summer. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Newcastle United are expecting a January approach from Manchester United over left back Lewis Hall and are ready to reject any offers for the England international, who is thought to represent an ideal target for incoming Red Devils manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Source: The Times)

Martín Zubimendi is frustrated by his lack of minutes at Arsenal and is prepared to consider any and all options available to him, including a potential move to London rivals Chelsea, where manager Xabi Alonso is a huge fan. (Source: AS)

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha is happy at Anfield and, despite interest from a number of elite sides, hopes to sign a new contract. (Source: Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Liverpool have joined the race to sign Athletico Paranaense center back Arthur Dias, who remains a target for Tottenham Hotspur after a failed approach was made during the summer. (Source: Fussballeuropa)

If Inter Milan center back Alessandro Bastoni is to move to the Premier League, then his most likely destination would appear to be Chelsea, although Liverpool could still make a strong push for his signature. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Al Nassr have until June 1 to opt out of the final two years of João Félix’s contract. If the Saudi side do so, then Félix would actually return to former employers Chelsea, who would also forgo €20 million ($22 million) of the transfer fee received in 2025 as part of the unique arrangement. (Source: Al-Riyadiyah)

Liverpool have added 21-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder Tom Bischof to a shortlist that also includes Atlético Madrid’s Pablo Barrios. (Source: Space)

Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd have all expressed interest in AC Milan center back Koni De Winter, 24. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Real Betis winger José Antonio Morante, 19, remains on the radar of Chelsea after the Blues reached out in the summer. His contract includes a release clause of €30 million ($33 million). (Source: ABC)

It would take a fee of around £80 million ($106 million) to convince Aston Villa to part ways with in-demand midfielder Boubacar Kamara. (Source: Football Insider)

Paris Saint-Germain’s 17-year-old right back David Boly has emerged as a potential target for Arsenal. (Source: Le Parisien)

La Liga

Erling Haaland faces an uncertain future at Man City. | Ronny HARTMANN/AFP/Getty Images

Real Madrid officials are now in formal talks with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland over a potential transfer. (Source: indykaila)

Scouts from Real Madrid have regularly been watching Brighton & Hove Albion this season. While center back Luka Vušković is a target, the main focus of their visits has been midfielder Chema Andrés, for whom Madrid gave up their buyback clause during the summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Atlético Madrid and Barcelona could go head-to-head for the signature of 21-year-old Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona are braced for a whopping double offer of €180 million ($199 million) from Chelsea, who are looking to sign midfielder Fermín López and defender Jules Koundé. (Source: El Nacional)

José Mourinho is ready to give center back Raúl Asencio and winger Rodrygo fair opportunities to prove themselves at Real Madrid in the second half of the season and is prepared to view the injured pair as “winter signings.” (Source: Defensa Central)

Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck is the top defensive target for Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, who disagrees with sporting director Deco’s preference to land Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni instead. (Source: Juan Jesus)

Despite receiving plenty of interest, Barcelona have no plans to loan out young striker Hamza Abdelkarim in January, but they will reconsider that stance at the end of the season. (Source: SPORT)