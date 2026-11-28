Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Ryan Gravenberch has struggled this season. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool regret handing such a big contract to midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and will likely look to sell the Netherlands international in 2027. (Source: Football Insider)

Fenerbahçe are looking to sign Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford once the January transfer window opens. (Source: Turkish-Football)

Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde is a name that is “growing in terms of noise” inside Man Utd, who believe the youngster could be genuinely available this winter. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Lewis Hall of Newcastle United remains a target for the Red Devils, but Liverpool have now reached out to explore a potential deal for the England international. Newcastle are ready to demand a world-record fee for the fullback. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Mikel Merino is frustrated at Arsenal and is pushing to leave the club in January, with Barcelona his preferred destination. (Source: El Nacional)

Having failed to strike a deal in the summer, Tottenham Hotspur are back in pursuit of Marseille forward Amine Gouiri. (Source: Sport)

Arsenal are ready to sell striker Viktor Gyökeres once they find a suitable replacement. (Source: Football Insider)

Julián Alvarez of Atlético Madrid is back on Arsenal’s radar. The two parties have held fresh talks ahead of the January window. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Al Nassr are looking into a deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovačić, who will not be offered a new contract and is free to leave as early as January. (Source: fussball-news)

In the face of interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd, Borussia Dortmund will demand over €80 million ($88 million) to sell young center back Joane Gadou. (Source: BILD)

Despite initially being announced as a signing for Strasbourg, Chelsea have been sufficiently impressed by 17-year-old midfielder Mohamed Zongo, who will now move straight to Stamford Bridge when he turns 18 next year. (Source: FasoSports)

Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs is in no rush to seal a January exit from the club following interest from Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Erling Haaland has admirers in Spain. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona are sincerely interested in signing Man City striker Erling Haaland at the end of the season if he genuinely becomes available. Their positive relationship with the striker’s representatives could be key. (Source: El Chiringuito)

Denzel Dumfries is frustrated at Real Madrid, believing the role promised to him when he joined this summer has not been offered. (Source: Alberto Pereiro)

If a suitable offer arrives for right back Jules Koundé, Barcelona would be prepared to listen. (Source: The Athletic)

Coming in at Barcelona could be Atlético Madrid defender Marc Pubill, who is Hansi Flick’s top priority to bolster his back line. (Source: El Nacional)

While José Mourinho may have publicly claimed that he does not want to see any players leave Real Madrid this winter, center back Raúl Asencio and left back Ferland Mendy remain available for transfer. (Source: Látigo Serrano)

Real Madrid have joined Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in monitoring Bournemouth forward Rayan. (Source: Ekrem Konur)