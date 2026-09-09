Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Ready Mac Allister Swap; Barcelona Step Up Haaland Talks

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Martín Zubimendi’s future at Arsenal is far from clear. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Martín Zubimendi is ready to push for an exit from Arsenal in January if he continues to struggle for minutes. Both Chelsea and Real Madrid have kept in contact with his representatives. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Real Madrid are also monitoring unsettled Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and could pursue a swap deal that would see Eduardo Camavinga move to Anfield in exchange. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea, meanwhile, are likely to reignite their pursuit of Roma midfielder Manu Koné in January. The Blues could have their own swap deal on the cards, with winger Jamie Gittens keen to move in the opposite direction. (Source: Si Phillips)

Another target for Chelsea is Barcelona midfielder Fermín López. Xabi Alonso has received authorization over a move worth a whopping $139.5 million (£103 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Manchester City are admirers of Álex Baena but are unlikely to move for the Atlético Madrid winger in the January window. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal are exploring a possible move for Como midfielder Nico Paz but may have to navigate a buy-back clause held by Real Madrid. (Source: Bernabéu Digital)

Brazilian side Vasco da Gama believe a move for unhappy Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison is feasible in the coming days. (Source: O Globo)

Everton are considering making an offer to unattached striker Mauro Icardi to fix their lack of attacking depth following the collapse of Folarin Balogun’s proposed switch. (Source: TyC Sports)

Officials from both Manchester United and Tottenham watched Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi in action on Tuesday. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Everton held talks with Martin Ødegaard during his days as a youngster at Strømsgodset but failed to convince him to reject the allure of Real Madrid. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Another twist in Julián Alvarez’s future. | Pierre-Philippe MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez is not prepared to agitate for a transfer to Barcelona in January and just wants to move on from the chaos endured during the summer window. (Source: El Nacional)

But Alvarez could end up back at former team Man City next summer, with the Premier League side exploring a reunion after holding talks with Barcelona over the sale of Erling Haaland. (Source: indykaila)

Atlético Madrid are also ready to rival Real Madrid for the signature of Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister if he becomes available. (Source: Fichajes)

In a bid to strengthen their finances and earn more spending freedom for future transfers, Barcelona have now cleared their debts from previous deals for Dani Olmo, Robert Lewandowski, Vitor Roque, Jules Koundé and Raphinha. (Source: SPORT)