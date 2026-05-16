Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Plot Rashford Move; PSG Respond to Liverpool’s Barcola Interest

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Federico Valverde has admirers in England. | M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Manchester United have registered their interest in Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, hopeful that his behind-the-scenes issues at the Bernabéu could see him made available for transfer. (Source: Football Insider)

Paris Saint-Germain have warned Liverpool and Barcelona that it will cost over $110 million (€95 million, £83 million) to sign winger Bradley Barcola this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal are among the sides monitoring Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović as he approaches the final month of his contract in Turin. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Mateo Kovačić will be made available for transfer by Manchester City this summer, with bids of over $17 million (€15 million, £13 million) encouraged. AC Milan and Inter Milan are both interested, as are clubs across Türkiye and Saudi Arabia. (Source: SportsBoom)

Sporting CP have received approaches from Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG over center back Ousmane Diomande. (Source: Flávio Costa)

Even if Tottenham Hotspur avoid relegation this season, center back Cristian Romero will be sold. Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is also expected to leave. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Newcastle United and Liverpool are the two frontrunners in the race to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara. (Source: Football Insider)

Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis has attracted interest from Aston Villa, Man Utd and Juventus, with all three clubs warned the Greece international will need to become the club’s record sale—over $42 million (€36 million, £31 million) if he is to leave this summer. (Source: GVA)

Bournemouth could move for West Ham United striker Pablo if they lose Eli Junior Kroupi this summer. The Hammers forward, who only joined in January, is also under consideration by Brentford. (Source: SportsBoom)

Juventus are also chasing departing Liverpool left back Andy Robertson to go alongside a deal for Reds goalkeeper Alisson. (Source: The Times)

La Liga

Rodri is wanted by Real Madrid. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Real Madrid are “doing everything” to sign Man City midfielder Rodri after a request from José Mourinho. (Source: Football Insider)

Mourinho could even look to try and take advantage of Barcelona’s hesitance by trying to strike a deal to bring Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford to Real Madrid. (Source: Miguel Delaney)

Atlético Madrid are keeping a close eye on developments surrounding Barcelona forward Ferran Torres. (Source: SPORT)

Meanwhile, Atlético are also preparing for a battle with Real Madrid over the signature of 20-year-old Real Sociedad center back Jon Martín. (Source: Fichajes)

Ajax have expressed interest in Barcelona goalkeepers Marc-André ter Stegen and Iñaki Peña. (Source: Voetbal International)

With Robert Lewandowski’s departure now confirmed, Barcelona are ready to try strike a deal for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, who would be allowed to leave for a package worth $52 million (€45 million, £39 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Julián Alvarez and João Pedro are Barcelona’s top targets to replace Lewandowski and sporting director Deco even attended Saturday’s FA Cup final to watch the Chelsea striker in action. (Source: SPORT)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS