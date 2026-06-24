Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid’s Record Olise Bid; Barcelona’s New Rashford Plan

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Enzo Fernández could leave Chelsea this summer. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea have held fresh talks with Real Madrid over the sale of midfielder Enzo Fernández, who is keen on the move. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue for the Argentine, whose price tag sits at $158 million (£120 million). (Source: Nizaar Kinsella)

Manchester City are on the cusp of breaking the British transfer record by agreeing a package to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson worth close to $172 million (£130 million). (Source: Daily Mail)

Arsenal have no desire to part ways with striker Viktor Gyökeres amid rumors he could be used in a swap deal for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Manchester City winger Savinho, who was recently the subject of a surprise approach from Arsenal. The Gunners wanted a loan deal but have walked away after being told only permanent offers would be considered. (Source: RTI Esporte)

Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall wants a summer transfer to a Champions League club and would happily join Manchester United, although the Magpies are determined not to do business with the Red Devils. (Source: The Sun)

Bournemouth value midfielder Alex Scott, a target for Arsenal and Man Utd, at $79 million (£60 million). (Source: Daily Mail)

Tottenham have dropped their asking price for center back Cristian Romero down to just $34 million (£26 million), reigniting interest from Atlético Madrid. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

In their search for a replacement for Marc Cucurella, Chelsea have turned to Leeds United left back Gabriel Gudmundsson. (Source: Expressen)

New Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is in no rush to sell winger Cody Gakpo and the Reds will only consider selling him if a significant offer arrives. (Source: Football Insider)

In terms of incomings at Liverpool, RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande remains the top target but a mammoth asking price is a significant problem. On the hunt for alternatives, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh ranks among the highest. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Liverpool, alongside Tottenham, are also following Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Roma have informed Arsenal and Tottenham that they have until June 30, the end of the financial year, to strike a deal for midfielder Manu Koné. (Source: Football FanCast)

Aston Villa are ready to lower their demands for goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez to just $11.4 million (€10 million, £8.6 million), paving the way for a potential move to Juventus. (Source: Tuttosport)

Como center back Jacobo Ramón features on Chelsea’s wish list alongside Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix. (Source: The Athletic)

Also linked with an exit from Crystal Palace is right back Daniel Muñoz, who is a target for Fenerbahçe. (Source: Fotospor)

La Liga

Julián Álvarez is part of this summer’s biggest saga so far. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are ready to break their transfer record with an offer of $171 million (€150 million) to sign Atlético striker Julián Alvarez. (Source: Jose Alvarez)

Meanwhile, Real Madrid believe Alvarez’s public request to leave Atlético will force Los Rojiblancos to accept their own $171 million (€150 million) proposal. (Source: Josep Pedrerol)

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is determing to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise and is planning up to three bids for the Frenchman. An opening offer of $205 million (€180 million) is expected to be rejected, and if a follow-up bid of $228 million (€200 million) is turned down, Pérez will break the world transfer record of $253 million (€222 million). (Source: Látigo Serrano)

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has urged sporting director Deco not to let Man Utd winger Marcus Rashford join another club. (Source: El Nacional)

While not immediately prepared to make another approach, Barcelona are planning to wait until late in the summer window to try and re-sign Rashford, believing the pressure will ultimately force Man Utd to accept a lower offer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has emerged as a new target for Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid’s current focus in on exits. Midfielder Dani Ceballos and left back Fran García are both expected to leave, while center back Raúl Asencio could be sold after falling to fifth choice in the depth chart. (Source: MARCA)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS