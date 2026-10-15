Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Push for Vinicius Jr Sale; Haaland Requests Man City Exit

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Lisandro Martínez lashed out against Man Utd. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Lisandro Martínez will not block any efforts from Manchester United to sell him in January if the Red Devils choose to cash in in response to his heated outburst against the club’s hierarchy. (Source: indykaila)

Erling Haaland has decided to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, fearing the club are no longer able to compete for Champions League glory. A move to Barcelona is his preferred option. (Source: El Nacional)

Bournemouth will consider offers of over £80 million ($106 million) for unsettled midfielder Alex Scott in January after he refused to sign an extension to his contract, which expires in 2028. (Source: Sky Sports News)

It is a two-way battle between Chelsea and Liverpool for Scott. The Reds are also looking at Roma’s Manu Koné and Monaco’s Lamine Camara as potential alternatives. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Newcastle United have raised their asking price for Man Utd target Lewis Hall, who could now cost upwards of €100 million ($112 million). (Source: Flashscore)

Man Utd are ready to try and sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong once again and appear to be leading the race, with his €65 million ($73 million) asking price too high for rival suitors Juventus. (Source: Tutto Juve)

On the other hand, neither Man Utd nor Chelsea are prepared to advance their interest in De Jong amid concerns over his injury history. (Source: SPORT)

Arsenal are interested in signing Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-jae in January amid concerns over the injury to Piero Hincapié. (Source: Christian Falk)

Tottenham Hotspur will explore a move for Real Madrid center back Antonio Rüdiger at the end of the season when his contract expires. (Source: Football Insider)

Aston Villa are ready to rival Atlético Madrid and Juventus for the signature of Lyon midfielder Pavel Šulc. (Source: Tutto Juve)

La Liga

Gavi has struggled for minutes at Barcelona. | Jose Luis Contreras/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona are braced for the departure of midfielder Gavi and will look to replace him with Lucas Bergvall from Tottenham. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid want to sell Vinícius Júnior in January. Arsenal remain interested in the struggling winger and are prepared to pay as much as €150 million ($168 million) to get a deal done. (Source: Fichajes)

Juventus will look to sign Real Madrid midfielder Bernardo Silva in January but could only pursue a loan deal and would need the Spanish side to continue paying part of his salary. (Source: TUTTOmercatoWEB)

Despite reports to the contrary, Bayern Munich have no interest in signing Barcelona right back Jules Koundé. (Source: Christian Falk)

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are chasing a deal for Tottenham right back Pedro Porro but face having to make him the most expensive player in his position of all time, with Spurs demanding over €75 million ($84 million) to authorize a fsale. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Barcelona are watching Lisandro Martínez’s situation at Man Utd closely as he approaches the final six months of his contract. (Source: Juan Jesus)