Transfer Rumors: Sesko Wanted by Premier League Rivals; Barcelona’s Final Alvarez Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Raphinha has been linked with a switch to the Premier League. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in signing Barcelona winger Raphinha, but the Brazil international is not keen on the move. (Source: El Nacional)

There is further disappointment for Tottenham as Manchester United have rejected their enquiry over striker Benjamin Šeško. Bayern Munich and Barcelona have also been knocked back. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Man Utd have, however, approved a loan exit for another striker, Dutch international Joshua Zirkzee, who is pushing for a return to Serie A with Juventus. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal have asked about Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye as they brace for disappointment over both Vinícius Júnior and Bradley Barcola. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Manchester City are “increasingly likely” to pursue Chelsea winger Pedro Neto as a replacement for exit-linked Savinho. (Source: Football Insider)

Bayern Munich have added Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White to their list of attacking targets. (Source: Daily Mail)

Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo is seen as the missing link in Tottenham’s attack by manager Roberto De Zerbi, who dreams of striking a deal for the Dutchman. (Source: Voetbal International)

Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa could emerge as a target for Newcastle United after the arrival of new manager Matthias Jaissle, who tried to sign him for Al Ahli in the past. (Source: La Gazette du Fennec)

Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye is giving his priority to Liverpool, who are set to make formal contact with the French side imminently. (Source: Mark Brus)

Leeds United have been offered the opportunity to sign wantaway AC Milan winger Rafael Leão. (Source: talkSPORT)

Scouts from both Arsenal and Man Utd have watched 20-year-old striker Kauã Elias in action for Shakhtar Donetsk. (Source: The Sun)

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard is looking to strike a loan deal to sign Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk after he was cleared to return following a doping suspension. (Source: Football Insider)

Man Utd’s search for a new center back this summer has seen them track Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta. (Source: The Telegraph)

Lyon midfielder Pavel Šulc is being followed by Aston Villa, Everton and Leeds. (Source: But! Football Club)

La Liga

Endrick faces an uncertain future at Real Madrid. | Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Endrick has asked to leave Real Madrid in search of regular minutes, but Los Blancos are currently unsure whether to sanction the striker’s exit. (Source: Yağız Sabuncuoğlu)

Barcelona are ready to make one final offer for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez worth $133 million (€115 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Atlético are so confident that Alvarez will not be leaving that they have rejected the chance to sign Nigeria international Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray. (Source: El Club de Uría)

Ferran Torres has given his approval to a move to PSG as he seeks a move away from Barcelona. (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio has been offered to Liverpool after being told he is free to leave the Bernabéu. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Man City midfielder Rodri, who is in talks with both Barcelona and Real Madrid, wants his future resolved by Aug. 13, when he is scheduled to return to preseason training. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)