Chicago Bears Over/Under Wins Total Betting Breakdown
The Bears' rebuild begins this season with a new coach and new general manager.
They do return the No. 11 overall pick from 2021 draft in Justin Fields, who will have to make do with one of the worst rosters in the league assembled around him.
Expectations for the coming season in Chicago are on the floor. The Bears, coming off their worst season since 2017, have one of the lowest over/under wins total in the NFL at SI Sportsbook with heavy juice on the under.
Talent remains in pockets across the roster—All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith is ending his hold-in, receiver Darnell Mooney posted 1,055 yards last year and there’s Fields, who flashed at points as a rookie—but the rest of the depth chart is not on par with the Packers, Vikings and even Lions in the NFC North, let alone the rest of the NFL.
The defense has regressed each of the past three seasons since the Bears won the division in 2018, and the offense, armed with perhaps the worst receiving corps in the league, is incapable of compensating for deficiencies on the other side of the ball.
Maybe first-year head coach Matt Eberflus can turn things around in the Windy City. But the way he and general manager Ryan Poles approached the roster building—err, teardown—this offseason, they both seem to believe that will take a few years at least.
Chicago’s win total is set at 6.5 wins following a 6-11 season. After the offseason exodus of stars like Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Allen Robinson, can the Bears improve on last year’s record or is six wins their ceiling?
Chicago Bears Over/Under: 6.5 - O (+130) | U (-167)
2021-22 record: 6-11; Third NFC North; Missed playoffs
NFC North future odds: +1200 (Fourth)
NFC future odds: +5000 (Tied-13th)
Super Bowl future odds: +10000 (T-27th)
Key additions: DT Justin Jones, S Jaquan Brisker, CB Kyler Gordon, WR Byron Pringle
Key losses: LB Khalil Mack, WR Allen Robinson, DT Akiem Hicks, OT Jason Peters
Bear Digest offseason grade: C
GM Ryan Poles was unable to sign any marquee free agents to help QB Justin Fields. Poles had little cap space and no first-round draft pick. So, he simply cleared cap space and got rid of players who didn’t fit new offensive and defensive systems under coach Matt Eberflus. The goal was to have cap space next year and the Bears ($100 million) have the most of any team, so from this end the plan worked. For this season, their other goal was adding cheaper free agent starters on short-term contracts such as Justin Jones, Patrick, Morrow and Pringle, provided he is able to avoid further trouble with the law after an arrest on driving charges. Expect young players such as Brisker and Gordon to emerge quickly while both WR Darnell Mooney and TE Cole Kmet make more strides in Year 3. — Gene Chamberlain