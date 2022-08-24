The Bears' rebuild begins this season with a new coach and new general manager.

They do return the No. 11 overall pick from 2021 draft in Justin Fields, who will have to make do with one of the worst rosters in the league assembled around him.

Expectations for the coming season in Chicago are on the floor. The Bears, coming off their worst season since 2017, have one of the lowest over/under wins total in the NFL at SI Sportsbook with heavy juice on the under.

Talent remains in pockets across the roster—All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith is ending his hold-in, receiver Darnell Mooney posted 1,055 yards last year and there’s Fields, who flashed at points as a rookie—but the rest of the depth chart is not on par with the Packers, Vikings and even Lions in the NFC North, let alone the rest of the NFL.

The defense has regressed each of the past three seasons since the Bears won the division in 2018, and the offense, armed with perhaps the worst receiving corps in the league, is incapable of compensating for deficiencies on the other side of the ball.

Maybe first-year head coach Matt Eberflus can turn things around in the Windy City. But the way he and general manager Ryan Poles approached the roster building—err, teardown—this offseason, they both seem to believe that will take a few years at least.

Chicago’s win total is set at 6.5 wins following a 6-11 season. After the offseason exodus of stars like Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Allen Robinson, can the Bears improve on last year’s record or is six wins their ceiling?

Chicago Bears Over/Under: 6.5 - O (+130) | U (-167)

2021-22 record: 6-11; Third NFC North; Missed playoffs

NFC North future odds: +1200 (Fourth)

NFC future odds: +5000 (Tied-13th)

Super Bowl future odds: +10000 (T-27th)

Key additions: DT Justin Jones, S Jaquan Brisker, CB Kyler Gordon, WR Byron Pringle

Key losses: LB Khalil Mack, WR Allen Robinson, DT Akiem Hicks, OT Jason Peters

