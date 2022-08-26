NFC North Future Odds Betting Breakdown

The Packers are heavy favorites at SI Sportsbook to win the NFC North for the fourth straight season.

Based on the summer over/under win totals and division betting odds at SI Sportsbook, the Packers are predicted to lead the NFC North in wins (11.5, -200), followed by Vikings (9.5, +275). The Lions (6.5, +900) and Bears (6.5, +1200) are expected to battle for the bottom ranking in the NFC North.

The Bears’ lack of receiving talent behind Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet points to a below-par passing attack. Justin Fields should be better in his second year but he projects as more of a game manager at this point in his career. Fields is projected to finish last in the league in passing yards. I’m not too fond of their offensive line, and the defense looks closer to last in the league than the league average.

The structure of the Lions’ offense has the tools to be the best in the division in the passing game. D’Andre Swift is a top pass-catching back. The progression of Amon-Ra St. Brown and T.J. Hockenson gives Jared Goff upside at two positions, and DJ Chark should be a helpful addition. Their offensive line expects to be much better this season if their young players reach their potential.

I sense DE Aidan Hutchinson will hit the ground running in his rookie season, helping Detroit push up the defensive rankings.

Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers has been a long-time great quarterback for the Packers, guiding them to a 39-10 record and three division titles over the past three seasons. However, the loss of Davante Adams to the Raiders creates a significant question at wide receiver. The Packers have a pair of veteran wideouts (Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb), but they need one, possibly two, young wide receivers to make a step forward if they want to win close games in the fourth quarter.

Green Bay has two dynamic running backs, but its offensive line doesn’t project to be an edge. The Packers have talent in the secondary, highlighted by the play of cornerback Jaire Alexander. Stopping the run was a problem last season (4.7 yards per carry), and their pass rush could be an issue in 2022.

Minnesota has a stud running back and wide receiver, with more offensive excitement created by its new coaching staff. Kirk Cousins is a capable starting quarterback who needs to prove he can win games at a higher rate than his career average (59-59-2).

The Vikings addressed some of their offensive shortfalls this offseason, but their offensive line doesn’t project to offer an edge. Their defense was a disaster in 2021 and their young cornerbacks need to play much better if they want to compete for the division title.

When betting on a division winner, finding flaws in the odds is a must while also understanding the direction and potential of each team.

Any bet on the Packers winning the NFC North for the fourth season comes from the belief in Aaron Rodgers. The Bears have no chance of posting a winning record. The rising team in this division is the Lions, and they will play much better than expected in 2022. However, they still need to learn how to win close games, and their defense isn’t good enough to win close games versus top offenses.

Despite some potential weaknesses, I’ll take the favorable odds (+900) for Detroit to win the NFC North. I can protect my position by investing in more than 6.5 wins.

BET: Lions (+900)

SIDE BET: Lions over 6.5 regular-season wins (-125)

