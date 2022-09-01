The Ravens’ over/under wins total is set at 9.5 this upcoming season. Baltimore is the AFC North favorites at SI Sportsbook.

The Ravens will attempt in 2022 to rebound from only the second losing season under John Harbaugh. Harbaugh, who is 137-88 (.609) in his 14 seasons at the helm and won a Super Bowl, has guided Baltimore to nine playoff appearances.

Following an 8-9 season, the club hopes healthy seasons from Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins and Ronnie Stanley lead to a fifth AFC North crown for Harbaugh.

However, there has been some concerning news recently that Dobbins and Gus Edwards will both not be ready to contribute early in the year. Edwards has been placed on the PUP list and there is concern Dobbins (ACL) will not be ready to play in the season opener against the Jets The backfield injuries led to the club signing Kenyan Drake this past week to split work with veteran Mike Davis.

AFC East Over/Under Wins Total: BUF | NE | MIA | NYJ | Division Odds

NFC East Over/Under Wins Total: DAL | PHI | WSH | NYG | Division Odds

AFC South Over/Under Wins Total: TEN | IND | HOU | JAX | Division Odds

NFC South Over/Under Wins Total: TB | NO | ATL | CAR | Division Odds

AFC West Over/Under Wins Total: KC | LV | LAC | DEN | Division Odds

NFC West Over/Under Wins Total: LAR | ARZ | SF | SEA | Division Odds

NFC North Over/Under Wins Total: GB | MIN | CHI | DET | Division Odds

AFC North Over/Under Wins Total: CIN | PIT | CLE

Losing Stanley last season proved to be one of the biggest reasons for the Ravens underachieving. The All-Pro left tackle played in Week 1 before being shut down for the season with an ankle injury. The injury, which originally happened in the 2020 season, hindered Baltimore’s offensive production.

SI Sportsbook has Ravens (+140) listed as the favorites to win the AFC North ahead of the Bengals (+160), Browns (+360) and Steelers (+800).

Bettors must determine if a motivated Jackson, who is entering a contract year, can lead the team to more than nine wins?

Bet on the NFL at SI Sportsbook

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2021-2022 record: 8-9; Fourth AFC North; Missed playoffs

AFC North future odds: +140 (First)

AFC future odds: +900 (Fifth)

Super Bowl future odds: +1800 (Tied-ninth)

Key additions: OL Morgan Moses, S Marcus Williams, RB Kenyan Drake

Key losses: WR Marquise Brown, WR Sammy Watkins, C Bradley Bozeman

Key rookies: S Kyle Hamilton, C Tyler Linderbaum

Raven Country Offseason Grade: B

The Ravens signed Williams, Moses and Pierce. They re-signed Campbell, who has been stellar over the past two seasons. The Ravens will move forward with a young group of wide receivers headlined by second-year player Rashod Bateman, who emerged as their most dependable wideout by the end of the season. The Ravens added 11 draft picks, including a pair of first-rounders in Hamilton and Linderbaum. Both of those players are expected to start as rookies and make an immediate impact. The Ravens also picked up David Ojabo, who was a first-round pick before he blew out his Achilles during his pro day. Baltimore was able to grab Ojabo in the second round and he is expected to be back on the field at some point during the season.—Todd Karpovich

2022 Baltimore Ravens Schedule

Week 1: At Jets

Week 2: Dolphins

Week 3: At Patriots

Week 4: Bills

Week 5: Bengals (SNF)

Week 6: At Giants

Week 7: Browns

Week 8: At Buccaneers (TNF)

Week 9: At Saints (MNF)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Panthers

Week 12: At Jaguars

Week 13: Broncos

Week 14: At Steelers

Week 15: At Browns

Week 16: Falcons

Week 17: Steelers

Week 18: At Bengals

Baltimore begins the 2022 season playing the entire AFC East, commencing with a Week 1 game against a Jets squad that likely will start backup quarterback Joe Flacco. The Ravens opened as four-point road favorites but have steamed up to a full touchdown (-7) demand. According to my Vegas sources, Baltimore is one of the biggest liabilities for sportsbooks as one of the top teaser targets.

In Week 2, the Ravens will host Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins in their home opener. Baltimore has been installed as early four-point favorites over Miami.

NFL Awards Betting: Coach | Comeback Player | Defensive Rookie | Offensive Rookie | Defensive Player | Offensive Player

Jackson leads Baltimore into Foxboro the next week to face Mac Jones and the Patriots. The Patriots are 8-2 against the Ravens at home including the playoffs, and oddsmakers have the game listed as a “coin flip” with a pick’em spread.

Over the next two weeks, Harbaugh’s squad will face daunting home matchups against the Bills and Bengals. Josh Allen and the high-powered Bills invade M&T Bank Stadium as small 1.5-point road favorites. The Ravens are 5-1 all-time at home versus Buffalo but will be hard pressed to extend that dominance.

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

The Week 5 Sunday Night Football showdown with Joe Burrow and the Bengals finds a 1.5-point spread. After dropping five straight meetings against the Ravens, Cincinnati swept the season series, including against the spread, in 2021.

A road trip in Week 6 to MetLife Stadium to face the Giants is followed by a home date with AFC North rival Cleveland in Week 7. Both games find the Ravens favored and are two very attainable victories. Baltimore is 10-3 in the last 13 meetings with the Browns and will be facing quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

RB Props: Rushing Yds | Rushing TD | Taylor | CMC | Ekeler | Harris

QB Props: Passing Yards | Passing TD | Brady | Herbert | Allen

WR Props: Receiving Yards | Receiving TD | Kupp | Jefferson | Adams | Hill

TE Props: Kelce | Andrews

Prior to its bye, Baltimore will head on the road as underdogs for two primetime games against the Buccaneers (+3.5) and Saints (+2). Those two NFC South games could potentially send the club into their bye on a losing streak.

Coming out of their Week 10 break, the Ravens find a soft stretch in the schedule against two last-place teams. They’re favored by six-points over the Panthers, followed by being installed as five-point road favorites against the Jaguars.

After a home date with the Russell Wilson-led Broncos as small 1.5-point home favorites, the Ravens play four of their last five games against AFC North rivals.

Among that final stretch is a home-and-home against the Steelers, who begin the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Pittsburgh has won four straight in the rivalry and eight of 11. The Steelers are 4-1 in the last five home meetings, but could find an issue improving upon that record with either Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.

Baltimore is favored in 12 of 17 games (71%) and is only listed as a home underdog once (versus Buffalo). I find 10-plus wins for the Ravens, which would result in winning double-digit games for the fourth time in five seasons.

However, the juice (-167) on backing over 9.5 games lands this market as a lean as opposed to an official bet. Due to potential injuries, as we witnessed last season to Dobbins and Jackson, results in the “juice not being worth the squeeze”.

LEAN: Over 9.5 (-167) regular-season wins

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Week 1 CFB Bets-Thursday

• U.S. Open Men’s Single Odds

• SI Fantasy Draft Kit

• Best Ball Mock Draft

• 2023 NFL Mock Draft