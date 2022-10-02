Good morning! NFL Sunday begins bright and early this week as the first of the three London games this season kicks off across the pond.

So if you’re reading this before the Vikings-Saints game begins: Wake up, make some coffee, set your lineups and get ready for a full day of football! There’s important injury news you need to know before the games begin, so let’s get to it.

In today’s Winners Club you’ll find:

Injury report

NFL schedule and spreads

ATS and prop bet picks

Fantasy and DFS lineup help

Who’s In, Out and Still Questionable

This week’s injury reports struck fear into plenty of managers who picked at the top of their drafts.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (toe) missed his first practice since at least before his high school playing days but he is not on the injury report for the team’s AFC South bout with the Titans. Christian McCaffrey (thigh), who’s missed more than his fair share of games over the last few seasons, is expected to play as well but the same can’t be said for some of their fellow top-tier running backs.

There’s also a handful of quarterbacks and receivers who were questionable earlier this week and have since been ruled out. Keep reading to find out where your players stand and update your lineups accordingly.

Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott, Cowboys: OUT (thumb)

Justin Herbert, Chargers: ACTIVE (ribs)

Mac Jones, Patriots: OUT (ankle)

Jameis Winston, Saints: OUT (back)

Running backs

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers: QUESTIONABLE (thigh), expected to play

D’Andre Swift, Lions: OUT (shoulder)

Alvin Kamara, Saints: OUT (ribs)

Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons: QUESTIONABLE (knee), game-time decision

David Montgomery, Bears: OUT (ankle/knee)

Wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions: OUT (ankle)

Keenan Allen, Chargers: OUT (hamstring)

Gabe Davis, Bills: QUESTIONABLE (ankle), expected to play

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring), expected to play

Julio Jones, Buccaneers: QUESTIONABLE (knee), expected to play

Russell Gage, Buccaneers: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring), expected to play

Marquise Brown, Cardinals: QUESTIONABLE (foot), expected to play

Hunter Renfrow, Raiders: OUT (concussion)

Kyle Philips, Titans: QUESTIONABLE (shoulder)

Michael Thomas, Saints: OUT (foot)

Jarvis Landry, Saints: ACTIVE (ankle)

Jakobi Meyers, Patriots: OUT (knee)

Michael Gallup, Cowboys: ACTIVE (knee)

Sterling Shepard, Giants: INJURED RESERVE

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs: QUESTIONABLE (abdomen), expected to play

Rondale Moore, Cardinals: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Tight ends

Dawson Knox, Bills: QUESTIONABLE (back), expected to play

Dalton Schultz, Cowboys: QUESTIONABLE (knee), expected to play

Week 4 Game Lines

A beat up Saints team is in a tough spot in London against the Vikings, who will have running back Dalvin Cook available while plenty of New Orleans’ skill position players are playing injured or out. The London game will be concluding right around the time the 1 p.m. games begin, and the slate only gets better as the day goes on.

Jaguars-Eagles pits one of the AFC’s biggest surprises against the league’s last remaining undefeated team in a Doug Pederson revenge game, the Bills and Ravens face off with all eyes on two early MVP candidates and Zach Wilson makes his return to the field in Jets-Steelers. Finally, Chiefs-Buccaneers wraps things up in a primetime Super Bowl LV rematch.

There’s plenty of good football all day long for your viewing pleasure, and our writers came together to make their best bets for SI Sportsbook’s “Perfect 10” contest.

And speaking of props, Jen Piacenti outlined seven that she likes this week, including two that feature Colts stud receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network): Vikings (-4) vs. Saints

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Browns (-1.5) vs. Falcons

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Commanders vs. Cowboys (-3.5)

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Seahawks vs. Lions (-3.5)

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Titans vs. Colts (-3.5)

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Bears vs. Giants (-2.5)

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Jaguars vs. Eagles (-5.5)

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Jets vs. Steelers (-4.5)

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Bills (-3) vs. Ravens

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Chargers (-2.5) vs. Texans

4:05 p.m. ET (FOX): Cardinals vs. Panthers (-1)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS): Patriots vs. Packers (-9.5)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS): Broncos vs. Raiders (-2.5)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC): Chiefs vs. Buccaneers (-1)

8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN): Rams vs. 49ers (-1.5)*

*Monday

It’s vital to put out the most optimal starting lineup possible each week, and it’s also one of the most challenging aspects of fantasy football.

For some help making these decisions, use the SI Fantasy experts’ weekly series: Michael Fabiano’s Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em as well as his positional rankings, Shawn Childs’s detailed scoring projections and Matt De Lima’s cheat sheet.

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Kickers and defenses

Player Rankings: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Flex | Kickers | Defenses

Stat Projections: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends

In Other News

