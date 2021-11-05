Ohio State QB Jack Miller Suspended After Arrest, OVI Charge

Jack Miller, a redshirt freshman quarterback at Ohio State, was arrested on Friday morning and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired. This afternoon, he was suspended by the Buckeyes program.

According to WBNS in Columbus, Miller was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol at around 1:30 a.m. local time. He has been released from custody, and issued a summons to appear in court.

Bucknuts/247Sports was the first to report the arrest.

Miller had settled in as the third-string quarterback for the Buckeyes this year, after losing an offseason position battle with C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord. Stroud has started seven of the Buckeyes' eight games, with McCord stepping in against Akron when Stroud was out due to a shoulder injury.

Miller, meanwhile, has appeared in four games, completing 7 of 14 passes for 101 yards.

Miller was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class out of Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Ariz. Weeks before the 2021 season, Ohio State added another blue-chip quarterback, Quinn Ewers, after he reclassified up in order to enroll early.

The Buckeyes face Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday at noon ET.

