Georgia Still No. 1 in AP Top 25, Oregon Jumps Ohio St.

November 7, 2021
NCAAF
Georgia Remains Unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 Poll, Oregon Jumps Ohio St.

Author:

For the fifth straight week, Georgia's unanimous selection atop the AP Top 25 Poll remains as strong as ever, but No. 3 Alabama appears to be creeping up on No. 2 Cincinnati.

Despite surviving a 20–14 scare from unranked LSU at home this weekend, the Crimson Tide cut the Bearcats' lead in the poll from 42 points to four after Cincy held off Tulsa, 28–20, with a dramatic goal-line stand

With its upset loss to Purdue, its first of the season, Michigan State dropped from fifth to eighth, one spot ahead of rival Michigan and just behind Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Oregon finally jumped over Ohio State (who the Ducks beat in Week 2) to move up to No. 5.

Even with its second win of the season over a top-five team, Purdue still remains unranked, just outside the Top 25. Last week, Wake Forest made its first-ever appearance in the top 10 only to lose in a thriller against North Carolina, dropping the Demon Deacons to 13th. 

Kentucky, SMU and Fresno State all dropped out of the rankings while No. 20 Wisconsin, No. 21 North Carolina State and No. 25 Pitt jump back into the Top 25. 

AP Top 25

  1. Georgia (63)
  2. Cincinnati
  3. Alabama
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Oregon
  6. Ohio State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Michigan State
  9. Michigan
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Wake Forest
  14. BYU
  15. UTSA
  16. Auburn
  17. Houston
  18. Baylor
  19. Iowa
  20. Wisconsin
  21. NC State
  22. Coastal Carolina
  23. Penn State
  24. Louisiana
  25. Pitt

Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego State 84, Utah 32, Iowa State 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian State 20, SMU 4, Mississippi State 1

