Georgia Still No. 1 in AP Top 25, Oregon Jumps Ohio St.

For the fifth straight week, Georgia's unanimous selection atop the AP Top 25 Poll remains as strong as ever, but No. 3 Alabama appears to be creeping up on No. 2 Cincinnati.

Despite surviving a 20–14 scare from unranked LSU at home this weekend, the Crimson Tide cut the Bearcats' lead in the poll from 42 points to four after Cincy held off Tulsa, 28–20, with a dramatic goal-line stand.

With its upset loss to Purdue, its first of the season, Michigan State dropped from fifth to eighth, one spot ahead of rival Michigan and just behind Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Oregon finally jumped over Ohio State (who the Ducks beat in Week 2) to move up to No. 5.

Even with its second win of the season over a top-five team, Purdue still remains unranked, just outside the Top 25. Last week, Wake Forest made its first-ever appearance in the top 10 only to lose in a thriller against North Carolina, dropping the Demon Deacons to 13th.

Kentucky, SMU and Fresno State all dropped out of the rankings while No. 20 Wisconsin, No. 21 North Carolina State and No. 25 Pitt jump back into the Top 25.

AP Top 25

Georgia (63) Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma Oregon Ohio State Notre Dame Michigan State Michigan Oklahoma State Texas A&M Ole Miss Wake Forest BYU UTSA Auburn Houston Baylor Iowa Wisconsin NC State Coastal Carolina Penn State Louisiana Pitt

Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego State 84, Utah 32, Iowa State 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian State 20, SMU 4, Mississippi State 1

