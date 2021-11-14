Kansas Fans Chanted 'S-E-C' During Upset Win at Texas

Kansas fans were quick to break out an "SEC" chant in the Jayhawks' 57–56 overtime win at Texas on Saturday.

Even before victory was guaranteed, Jayhawks fans in attendance mocked the Longhorns' pending move to the SEC in the fourth quarter.

After walk-on freshman fullback Jared Casey caught the game-winning pass on a two-point conversion in overtime, the chants could be heard once again on ESPN's broadcast.

The win was Kansas' first ever at Texas. The Longhorns entered the game as 31-point favorites. Kansas held a 35–14 halftime lead before Texas fought back to tie the game with 22 seconds left.

After the Longhorns scored the first touchdown in overtime, Kansas responded with a touchdown and went for two, setting up Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels's winning pass to Casey.

Daniels completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for three touchdowns and also added a rushing score.

"It really says a lot about the young men we have in the locker room," first-year Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold told the Associated Press after the game. "They've been starving. It’s one win. We have to build on it."

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Texas and Oklahoma are expected to begin play in the SEC in 2025 after they fulfill their contractual requirements with the Big 12.

