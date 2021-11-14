Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kansas Fans Chanted 'S-E-C' At Texas During Upset Win Over Longhorns

Author:

Kansas fans were quick to break out an "SEC" chant in the Jayhawks' 57–56 overtime win at Texas on Saturday.

Even before victory was guaranteed, Jayhawks fans in attendance mocked the Longhorns' pending move to the SEC in the fourth quarter. 

After walk-on freshman fullback Jared Casey caught the game-winning pass on a two-point conversion in overtime, the chants could be heard once again on ESPN's broadcast. 

The win was Kansas' first ever at Texas. The Longhorns entered the game as 31-point favorites. Kansas held a 35–14 halftime lead before Texas fought back to tie the game with 22 seconds left.

SI Recommends

After the Longhorns scored the first touchdown in overtime, Kansas responded with a touchdown and went for two, setting up Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels's winning pass to Casey. 

Daniels completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for three touchdowns and also added a rushing score.

"It really says a lot about the young men we have in the locker room," first-year Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold told the Associated Press after the game. "They've been starving. It’s one win. We have to build on it."

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Texas and Oklahoma are expected to begin play in the SEC in 2025 after they fulfill their contractual requirements with the Big 12.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

kansas-fan
College Football

Kansas Fans Chanted 'S-E-C' During Upset Win at Texas

Jayhawks fans made their voices heard in a 57–56 overtime win against Texas on Saturday.

nick-saban
College Football

Alabama Jumps Cincinnati Into Second in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Georgia remains No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after its 41–17 win over Tennessee, while Alabama jumps past Cincinnati to No. 2.

Chase Young walks off the field.
NFL

Chase Young Helped Off Field After Suffering Knee Injury

The Washington DE suffered the injury midway through the second quarter of Sunday's contest vs. the Buccaneers.

Alex Brown rushing for a touchdown.
High School

QB Scores Eight Touchdowns One Day After Mother's Death

His story has since gone viral and even gotten the attention of one NFL quarterback.

Dakota Dozier stands on the field.
NFL

Report: Vikings OL Released From Hospital After COVID-19 Bout

Vikings offensive guard Dakota Dozier has been reportedly released from the hospital after being admitted due to a bout with COVID-19.

cooper-kupp-los-angeles-rams
Play
Betting

Monday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Rams at 49ers

A MNF betting breakdown of the matchup between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

d'ernest johnson
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

D'Ernest Johnson has a great opportunity to flex his skills with the Browns' depleted at running back.

Pittsburgh Steelers Pat Freiermuth
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Tight Ends

Pat Freiermuth has skyrocketed from high-potential rookie to TE1 in these Week 10 rankings.