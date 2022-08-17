Bama in the NFL: Can Quinnen Williams and C.J. Mosley turn the Jets around?

Similar to the New York Giants, the New York Jets have been rebuilding for quite some time. For the last five seasons, these two Metlife Stadium teams have been members of the bottom tier among all 32 NFL teams.

The Jets have that un-impressive status for many reasons, but one that sticks out is their playoff drought. It spans more than a decade and extends to 2011. The Denver Broncos have the second-longest drought in the NFL, as they haven't made the postseason since they won the Super Bowl in 2016.

Throughout the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jets were praised by the NFL community for their selections. The additions of cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, defensive end Jermaine Johnson and running back Breece Hall have helped the Jets earn the question: can they have a Bengals-like turnaround?

New York's youthful offense could make some big plays once quarterback Zach Wilson recovers from his knee surgery. Their defense, led by defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, is among the most underrated in the NFL.

Williams has made a big impact since his second year in the league. Selected with the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Alabama product had 55 tackles, including 10 for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles in 2020. He had six sacks and seven tackles last season.

After winning the CFP National Championship Game his freshman year, Williams was among the best in the nation during his sophomore season at Alabama. He finished with 71 tackles, including 19.5 for loss and eight sacks.

Williams added the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) and Bill Willis Trophy (best defensive lineman) to his resumé. The superstar defender also earned Unanimous All-American and First-Team All-SEC honors.

At just 24-years-old, he is already one of the best players on the Jets.

The acquisition of Jermaine Johnson on the defensive line could take some pressure and attention away from opposing offensive lines. Just making in more difficult to double-team Williams could potentially result in a significant rise in his sack and tackle-for-loss numbers.

On April 26, the Jets picked up Williams' fifth-year option, meaning he will be with New York for at least two more seasons.

Standing behind Williams is middle linebacker C.J. Mosley. The 17th-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft signed a lucrative five-year, $85 million contract on March 14, 2019, to lead the Jets defense.

The four-time Pro Bowler is simply a tackling magnet as he's had at least 95 tackles in six out of seven years in the league. Last season was no different as he finished with 168, the fourth-most in the NFL.

Mosley's career at Alabama was no different. In fact, he earned most of his awards twice: two-time BCS National Champion, two-time Consensus All-American and two-time First-Team All-SEC member (all in 2012 and 2013). Mosley also earned both the Butkus Award (best linebacker) and SEC Defensive Player of the Year award in 2013.

The 30-year-old proved last season that he hasn't lost a step since a season-ending groin injury in 2019 and opting out due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. A fifth Pro Bowl appearance could be on the way while potentially leading an all-Alabama group of linebackers -- the state that is, not the university.

Both Kwon Alexander and Quincy Williams grew up in the state.

"I knew he went to LSU, but I never knew he was from Alabama," Mosley said about Alexander per newyorkjets.com. "We have a few Alabama guys on our roster this year and it is awesome."

Also on the Jets roster is reserve center Ross Pierschbacher. Selected with the 153rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Pierschbacher has spent most of his career on Washington, Philadelphia and the Jets practice squads.

The two-time All-SEC member (2017, 2018) and former Alabama team captain (2018) is unlikely to get playing time this season, barring an injury to starting center Connor McGovern.

This is the twenty-fourth story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

