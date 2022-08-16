Bama in the NFL: The Young New York Giants

Since 2017, the New York Giants have yet to have a winning record. No, that doesn't mean by the end of a season... it means at any point in a season. They haven't had a 1-0, 2-1 or 3-2 record in five years.

They've been in rebuild mode since their 11-5 season in 2016, but haven't made much progress. However, they might be getting back on the right track.

Throughout the rebuild, the Giants offense has been one of the worst in the league, but the defense has always been average. They've had a good group across all defensive positions, but the last few drafts have really made a difference. One young player on the defense that's already made an impact is safety Xavier McKinney.

Selected with the 36th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Alabama product broke out in his second season (2021). McKinney had 93 tackles (third-most on the team) and five interceptions (fourth-most in the NFL).

On Feb. 8, the Giants hired Don "Wink" Martindale as their next defensive coordinator. The 59-year-old spent time coaching three other teams, but his most notable being the Ravens from 2012-Jan. 2022

During one of the practices at training camp, head coach Brian Daboll appointed two players as play callers during one of the last plays of the practice: quarterback Daniel Jones for the offense and McKinney for the defense.

Even though he only got to call out a few plays, Daboll and Martindale liked McKinney's choices. Nine times out of ten, the linebacker is calling the plays for the defense, but Martindale had safeties Eric Weddle and Chuck Clark call plays in Baltimore.

McKinney was promoted to defensive play-caller on Saturday.

This isn't the first time McKinney had a radio in his helmet as he occasionally called plays while on the Crimson Tide's defense. Football is often a game of respect and fear; having teammates in the same age range helps with that. The 22-year-old defensive back says there is a big difference in the NFL.

"It's different when you've got grown men in the huddle and you're trying to get the call to everybody," McKinney said, per ESPN. "Obviously being on the back end of it, you might have to run 30 yards and run back to get the play to everybody."

McKinney's new leadership role will hopefully increase his overall play. A couple more interceptions and pass breakups this fall could earn him some Pro Bowl votes.

Another recent Giants draft pick is another name Alabama fans will recognize: offensive tackle Evan Neal. Selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Alabama product was watched by scouts throughout the entire 2021-22 season.

The 2021 All-American and First-Team All-SEC member has already gotten off to a solid start in New York during training camp and the preseason.

Neal has made some highlight plays, but hasn't always performed to his standard during certain practices. Of course, it takes time for a rookie offensive tackle to adjust to the big leagues.

The last Alabama player on the Giants roster is wide receiver Robert Foster. The 28-year-old had a solid rookie season after being signed by Buffalo as an undrafted free agent: 27 receptions, 541 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games (three starts). However, he hasn't really gotten the ball to roll since then.

Foster played one more season in Buffalo, followed by a season in Washington in 2020, but hasn't been able to stay on the field. He is trying to earn a roster spot in New York, but is uncertain if he will make the cut.

This is the twenty-sthird story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

