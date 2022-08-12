Bama in the NFL: The Alabama Patriots

Life in New England has changed dramatically since legendary quarterback Tom Brady left the team for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the winter of 2020.

The drop-off was immediate. Not only did the Patriots lose the AFC East title and miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008, but they also had a losing record (7-9) for the first time since the beginning of the 21st century. Team officials, including head coach Bill Belichick, the long-time friend of Nick Saban, decided to go in a different direction from Cam Newton and select a new quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Despite the obvious need, the patient Patriots waited for Alabama quarterback Mac Jones to drop to the 15th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He quickly earned the starting job and became the face/future of the franchise.

After six weeks, the Patriots 2-4 record looked like they were headed back to a losing season, but things started to click as they became the hottest team in the NFL by winning their next seven games. At one point some considered New England to be Super Bowl favorites.

The Patriots finished with a 10-7 record, but lost in the first round of the playoffs. Jones' efforts earned the rookie a spot on the AFC's Pro Bowl roster.

Throughout training camp, Belichick has noted that Jones has already improved from last year.

"He's made tremendous strides," Belichick said during a press conference. "He did a great job last year, but he's starting from a much, much higher point this year than when he started last year. His offseason work has been significant. I think everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he was than he was a year ago."

He's not the only former Crimson Tide player making strides with the Patriots.

Last year, running back Damien Harris took over in the backfield and New England traded away Sony Michel,

The 87th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft took a couple seasons to get his feet wet due to New England's use of multiple running backs each game. However, the Alabama product was used to splitting time as he did with Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Bo Scarbrough and many more throughout his Crimson Tide career.

Harris split time with Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden in 2021, but ran for 921 yards (10th-most in the NFL) and 15 touchdowns (second).

Stevenson has been getting a longer look in training camp, and has earned a bigger role this season. One factor is Harris only had 18 receptions in 15 games last season. Stevenson had slightly worse numbers, but played three less games and only had two starts.

Also, the 25-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract. With New England having a lot of depth in the backfield even after James White recently retired, speculation is growing that the Patriots could deal Harris -- per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

One Patriots player who analysts have drooled over for this upcoming fall is defensive tackle Christian Barmore. Selected with the 38th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Alabama product impressed during his rookie season. He had 46 tackles and 48 quarterback pressures, while only playing 55 percent of the snaps.

PFF's second-year breakout candidates list had Barmore at the No. 2 spot, behind Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It's uncertain if Barmore will be a starting defensive tackle this season, but regardless his numbers should only rise.

The Patriots linebackers are one of the better groups in the NFL. Three-time Pro Bowler Matt Judon leads the group (and of all members on the defense), but Ja'Whaun Bentley and Mack Wilson are in the mix.

Selected with the 155th-overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide product immediately proved that he should've been selected earlier. During his rookie season, Wilson finished with 82 tackles (second-most on the team) in 14 starts.

After missing most of the last two season due to injuries, Wilson was traded to the Patriots on March 15 after Dont'a Hightower's contract expired (he remains a free agent).

Backing up Judon is Anfernee Jennings, who was selected with the 87th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

His rookie season wasn't overly impressive as he had 20 tackles in 14 games (four starts). In 2021, he looked more comfortable and started drawing some comparisons to Hightower.

Jennings told reporters after being drafted: "(Belichick) plans on using me kind of the same way that I was used at Alabama — using my versatility, being able to stack it back off the ball and line up on the edge and move around, making the most of wherever he puts me.”

However, the 2019 First-Team All-SEC selection was placed on the injured reserve before the preseason due to an injury, making him miss all of last season.

The 25-year-old is healthy again and is off to a good start in training camp.

The sixth Alabama player on the Patriots preseason roster, the most amount on any NFL team, is defensive tackle LaBryan Ray. The undrafted rookie signed with New England right after the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ray's few games played throughout his injury-plagued career at Alabama earned him a free-agent deal. He had a solid four tackles during New England's preseason opener as he aims to carve out a role on the 53-man roster.

This is the twenty-first story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

