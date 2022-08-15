Bama in the NFL: Mark Ingram is Back in New Orleans

In 2017, the New Orleans Saints revolutionized the one-two running back punch scheme. Head coach Sean Payton used Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara that season in many different ways.

Ingram was mainly the ground-and-pound back and Kamara was the receiving back. This strategy helped earn the Saints an 11-5 record and the two RBs spots on the Pro Bowl roster.

It was no secret that the offensive rookie of the year had the edge over the 28-year-old Ingram. It was clear that going forward Kamara would be the lead back because he excelled at both the running and pass-catching games.

However, this wouldn't be the first time he would have to wait his turn to be a starter. Ingram was the backup for Glen Coffee in his freshman season at Alabama (2008). He split snaps with Coffee, finishing with 728 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

His freshman campaign earned him the starting spot his sophomore season. His second year (2009) was one that earned him the Heisman Trophy: 1,658 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns and a National Championship.

Ingram was selected by the Saints with the 28th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Before Kamara came to New Orleans, Ingram was the main running back.

After three seasons as a backup, Ingram took advantage his first season as the starter (2014). He finished with 964 yards and nine touchdowns, which earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl. He was an above average running back the next two seasons as well.

In the 2018 season, Ingram was on the field far less than Kamara. The young running back had taken over.

That offseason, Ingram signed with the Ravens. His first year in Baltimore was one of the best of his career as he eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards, 15 total touchdowns and his third Pro Bowl.

Ingram was riddled with injuries in 2020 and was waived by Baltimore that offseason. However, he signed with the Houston Texans on March 24, 2021.

On Oct. 27, Ingram was traded back to the Saints. He played seven games (three starts).

It was expected that Kamara would be suspended a few games this season due to a battery charge in February, but it was reported that he may avoiding missing time.

Assuming the suspension is put off, the 32-year-old will back up Kamara. Payton stepped away from the game this offseason, with the Saints later hiring former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as their next head coach.

New Orleans has one of the best defenses in the league, meaning that the offense should get more time on the field. If Allen can replicate Payton's one-two running back punch, Ingram could have a career year. However the 11-year veteran doesn't seem to have much time left on the field.

This is the twenty-second story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

