Alabama Football Flips 2027 Minnesota Commit
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The flips keep on coming for Alabama as it enters the holiday season.
The Crimson Tide picked up another defensive back commit from Jyden German, who originally committed to Minnesota, per multiple reports.
German has been committed to the Golden Gophers since June, but Alabama swooped in during the fall season, beginning with an offer in early October. From there, the Crimson Tide was able to make the final push and flip him to Tuscaloosa.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder from Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers, Florida, is the No. 42 cornerback in the 2027 class and the No. 37 prospect in his home state, per 247Sports. German also had offers from North Carolina, Louisville, Syracuse, UCF, West Virginia, Liberty, South Florida and Yale.
The three-star defensive back is now the third player Kalen DeBoer and company have been able to flip, as he joins fellow defensive back Jamel Griffin and offensive lineman Bryson Sanderson.
Alabama is making defensive back a clear emphasis as it nears signing day. The Crimson Tide is now up to three commitments in the secondary, as 3-star Fairburn, Georgia, cornerback Darrius White joins German and Griffin.
Prior to the season, DeBoer shared that the incoming 2027 class would be slimmer than years past, but the Crimson Tide are now up to 18 total commits and potentially more to come next Wednesday following the Iron Bowl.
Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class
- 5-star - Quarterback - Elijah Haven - Baton Rouge, La.
- 4-star - Wide Receiver - Osani Gayles - Bradenton, Fla.
- 4-star - Running Back - Nigel Newkirk - Gainesville, Ga.
- 4-star - Quarterback - Trent Seaborn - Alabaster, Ala.
- 3-star - Edge - Jeremiah Beverly - Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- 3-star - Wide Receiver - Cedrick Simmons, Selma, Ala.
- 3-star - Offensive Line - Stafford Willis - Arab, Ala.
- 3-star -Offensive Line - Bryson Sanderson - Oxford, Ala.
- 3-star - Defensive Back - Jamel Griffin - Opelika, Ala.
- 3-star - Edge Rusher - Tyler Younger - Norcross, Ga.
- 3-star - Cornerback - Darrius White - Fairburn, Ga.
- 3-star - Running Back - Tai Phillips - Columbia, S.C.
- 3-star - Defensive Line - AJ Pauley - Mobile, Ala.
- 3-star - Kicker - Luke Cody - Lumberton, TX
- 3-star - Tight End - Michael Nnabuife - Baltimore, Md.
- 3-star - Tight End - Oakley Keegan - Liverpool, N.Y.
- 3-star - Defensive Lineman - Kavarris Duncan - Alpine, Ala.
Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class
- 4-star - Quarterback - Kingston Preyear - Alexander City, Ala.
- 4-star - Edge - Tysir Young - Middletown, De.
- 3-star - Cornerback - Braylen Gibbs - Knoxville, Tenn.
- 3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.
- 3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.
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Patrick Dowd covers recruiting for Bama Central, Miami Hurricanes, Vanderbilt Commodores and Boston College on SI. He is a graduate of The University of Alabama earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Journalism and from 2019-26 covered Alabama football for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Throughout his career Dowd has covered college football at the highest level including commitments, SEC Championships, The Heisman Trophy Ceremony and the College Football Playoff National Championship. In his free time, he tends to spend days attempting to corral his weiner dog and travel the world with his girlfriend.Follow Pat_Dowd77