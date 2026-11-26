Alabama football has landed a commitment from Dylan Gill, per multiple reports. Gill is considered the No. 1 JUCO linebacker by numerous recruiting outlets.

The Hutchinson Community College (in Kansas) standout has backed up his status with some stellar numbers this season: 70 tackles, including 11.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, three interceptions and five pass breakups. Hutchinson is also allowing 5.9 points per game, as Gill is leading the top JUCO defense in the country.

In addition to being ranked as the top linebacker, Gill is the No. 1 prospect from Florida and the No. 7 overall recruit, per 247Sports' JUCO Composite.

Gill chose Alabama over offers from Liberty, Memphis, Troy, UTSA, Charlotte, Eastern Michigan, Louisiana Tech, South Alabama, Texas State, UTEP and Western Michigan, per 247Sports.

Gill is Alabama's fourth commit this week, joining offensive lineman Bryson Sanderson, plus defensive backs Jamel Griffin and Jy German. Gill simply committed to UA, while the other three flipped from Memphis, Syracuse and Minnesota, respectively.

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Utah

Texas

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Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

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This quartet was one of the many recruits who made official visits to Tuscaloosa this past weekend when Alabama demolished Chattanooga 47-0. Gill, a 6-foot-3, 240-pounder, makes this decision on the morning of Thanksgiving.

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