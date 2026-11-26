Alabama Football Lands Top-Ranked JUCO Linebacker
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Alabama football has landed a commitment from Dylan Gill, per multiple reports. Gill is considered the No. 1 JUCO linebacker by numerous recruiting outlets.
The Hutchinson Community College (in Kansas) standout has backed up his status with some stellar numbers this season: 70 tackles, including 11.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, three interceptions and five pass breakups. Hutchinson is also allowing 5.9 points per game, as Gill is leading the top JUCO defense in the country.
In addition to being ranked as the top linebacker, Gill is the No. 1 prospect from Florida and the No. 7 overall recruit, per 247Sports' JUCO Composite.
Gill chose Alabama over offers from Liberty, Memphis, Troy, UTSA, Charlotte, Eastern Michigan, Louisiana Tech, South Alabama, Texas State, UTEP and Western Michigan, per 247Sports.
Gill is Alabama's fourth commit this week, joining offensive lineman Bryson Sanderson, plus defensive backs Jamel Griffin and Jy German. Gill simply committed to UA, while the other three flipped from Memphis, Syracuse and Minnesota, respectively.
This quartet was one of the many recruits who made official visits to Tuscaloosa this past weekend when Alabama demolished Chattanooga 47-0. Gill, a 6-foot-3, 240-pounder, makes this decision on the morning of Thanksgiving.
Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class
- 5-star - Quarterback - Elijah Haven - Baton Rouge, La.
- 4-star - Wide Receiver - Osani Gayles - Bradenton, Fla.
- 4-star - Running Back - Nigel Newkirk - Gainesville, Ga.
- 4-star - Quarterback - Trent Seaborn - Alabaster, Ala.
- 3-star (JUCO) - Linebacker - Dylan Gill - Hutchinson Community College
- 3-star - Edge - Jeremiah Beverly - Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- 3-star - Wide Receiver - Cedrick Simmons, Selma, Ala.
- 3-star - Offensive Line - Stafford Willis - Arab, Ala.
- 3-star - Defensive Back - Jyden German, Fort Myers, Fla.
- 3-star - Offensive Line - Bryson Sanderson - Oxford, Ala.
- 3-star - Defensive Back - Jamel Griffin - Opelika, Ala.
- 3-star - Edge Rusher - Tyler Younger - Norcross, Ga.
- 3-star - Cornerback - Darrius White - Fairburn, Ga.
- 3-star - Running Back - Tai Phillips - Columbia, S.C.
- 3-star - Defensive Line - AJ Pauley - Mobile, Ala.
- 3-star - Kicker - Luke Cody - Lumberton, TX
- 3-star - Tight End - Michael Nnabuife - Baltimore, Md.
- 3-star - Tight End - Oakley Keegan - Liverpool, N.Y.
- 3-star - Defensive Lineman - Kavarris Duncan - Alpine, Ala.
Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class
- 4-star - Quarterback - Kingston Preyear - Alexander City, Ala.
- 4-star - Edge - Tysir Young - Middletown, De.
- 3-star - Cornerback - Braylen Gibbs - Knoxville, Tenn.
- 3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.
- 3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver