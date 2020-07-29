BCBulletin
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Linebacker Hugh Davis

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview linebacker Hugh Davis.

Hugh Davis is a rising sophomore out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. He committed to the Eagles over offers from a variety of MAC schools, Syracuse and Cincinnati. Since coming to the Eagles he redshirted in 2018, before playing more in 2019. An inside linebacker, he appeared in 8 games as redshirt freshman recording 11 tackles. He also had an assisted tackle for loss against NC State. 

Davis most likely will be a linebacker that will see some action in 2020. While Max Richardson, John Lamot and Isaiah McDuffie will probably all see the bulk of the snaps, Davis could continue to be on the two deep week in and week out. If anything happens to a starter, he may be able to jump in and help the defense. 

Stellar

Davis gets in to some games this year in meaningful snaps. Makes some plays, and helps out the defense while on the field. Goes from a player who is called upon in smaller spots, to a role player who gets on to the field more often. Sets himself up to be a bigger role in 2021. 

Standard

Continues to see snaps in blow out games. Maybe sees a snap or two if a starter needs a rest or is banged up. 

Subpar

Davis doesn't match with what Jeff Hafley is trying to do on defense and other players on the depth chart jump his spot. 

What kind of role do you see Hugh Davis playing in 2020?

