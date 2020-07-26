Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Defensive End Brandon Barlow

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview defensive end Brandon Barlow.

Brandon Barlow came to Boston College in 2016 after committing to the Eagles early. BC was his only offer (according to 247sports), but he clearly knew what he wanted and committed in March of 2015 to Steve Addazio. In New York the young defensive end was lauded with awards, and his team played well, the runner up in their Super Bowl game.

Once at Boston College it took a little time for Barlow to find time on the field. He redshirted in 2016, and saw a little game time in 2017 recording one tackle. In 2018, he played much more, recording snaps in all 12 games.

2019 was his chance to make his mark. He started 12 out of the 13 games, and put up a stat line of 35 tackles, 6.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks along with two forced fumbles. But he was part of a unit that struggled to get to the quarterback, and played poorly against the run. With a new head coach and new scheme in place, will Barlow see the same snaps in 2020? Or will Marcus Valdez and Shittah Sillah take the starting roles?

Stellar

Barlow wins the battle during camp, and becomes the every day starter at defensive end. With a new system in place, he maximizes his playing time, and grows into a solid player. His sack total increases from 2.5 to 5-6, and he improves at pressuring the quarterback. Ends career at Boston College on a real high note.

Standard

He wins the starting position, and plays admirably. While not being a Harold Landry/Zach Allen explosive end, he makes a handful of nice plays along the way. May split time with Sillah/Valdez, but still is a valuable part of the defense.

Subpar

Loses the position battle in camp to another defensive end and plays as a sub for most of the season.

What kind of season do you predict will happen for Brandon Barlow? Leave your thoughts and comments below!

#41 K Aaron Boumerhi

#34 LB Joe Sparacio

#33 DB Connor Grieco

#33 RB Javian Dayne

#29 DB Steve Lubischer

#28 LB John Lamot

#27 DB Josh DeBerry

#26 RB David Bailey

#24 RB Patrick Garwo

#23 RB Travis Levy

#20 DB Elijah Jones

#18 DB Mike Palmer

#17 WR Bryce Sebastian

#16 TE/DE Joey Luchetti

#15 TE Danny Dalton

#14 LB Max Richardson

#14 QB Sam Johnson IV

#11 WR CJ Lewis

#10 Daelen Menard

#10 CB Brandon Sebastian

#9 WR Kobay White

#8 DB Jahmin Muse

#7 QB Matt Valecce

#7 CB Tate Haynes

#6 QB Dennis Grosel

#5 QB Phil Jurkovec

#4 WR Zay Flowers

#3 CB Jason Maitre.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.