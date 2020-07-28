Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Long Snapper Aidan Livingston

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview long snapper Aidan Livingston.

The long snapper position is not a position that people talk about if they are doing their job right. However if they mess up a snap, and it can be the difference between a good punt/kick and an advantage for the opposing team. Enter Aidan Livingston, a second year starting long snapper from Santa Ana, California.

In his first year he was named the starter, and did a fine job, Boston College punters and kickers didn't have any big botched snaps. He should look to return in 2020 as the starting snapper.

Stellar

Aidan Livingston does what he needs to do and places down a perfect snap every game putting the punter and kicker both in position to succeed.

Standard

A stray snap here and there, but it is covered by the punter or kicker. Otherwise he continues to do the job he did in 2019.

Subpar

Loses the starting job to Donovan Cahill, a transfer from TCU.

What kind of season do you predict will happen for Aidan Livingston? Leave your thoughts and comments below!

