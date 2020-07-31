Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview linebacker Isaiah McDuffie.

Last season was a tough year for the linebacker from Buffalo, New York. An injury in spring football cost him all but the final four games of the season. But in those games he played very well, piling up 30 tackles and 2.5 sacks. The hope was he would build on a great sophomore season when he was second on the team in tackles, and started to build a reputation as a playmaker, and a fierce linebacker. After earning his redshirt last season it will be his turn to continue to improve in what should be an exciting 2020 season. He is completely healthy, and ready to roll, and with Max Richardson lining up next to him, the pair could end up being one of the most dynamic duos in the ACC.

Stellar

McDuffie has a huge season. Stuffing running backs, chasing quarterbacks, making plays all over the field. He does it all. Along with Max Richardson, the pair become a defensive force for the Eagles and help to mask any weak spots on the roster. This would be the kind of season that would propel McDuffie to either enter the NFL Draft or be the leader on the defense in '21 after Richardson graduates.

Standard

Still a solid season for McDuffie. Makes plays, shows flashes up and down the field. But there are still struggles around him on defense that don't allow him to get the spotlight as much as he may deserve.

Subpar

Doesn't have the same flash as he did in 2018.

What kind of season are you expecting of Isaiah McDuffie? Leave your thoughts and comments below!

