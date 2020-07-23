BCBulletin
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Defensive Back Jalen Williams

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview defensive back Jalen Williams.

Jalen Williams came to Boston College in 2019 as a three star safety out of the Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland. He chose the Eagles over offers from University of North Carolina, Kentucky, Rutgers and Temple. He appeared in one game as a true freshman for the Eagles, logging a tackle against Richmond. At the end of the season he was given a redshirt for the season. 

In terms of what he can or can't do, it's hard to say with Williams. The Eagles have quiet a bit of experienced depth in the secondary, so this may not be the season that Williams jumps on the two deep. But weirder things have happened. He could go out and have a great camp and catch head coach Jeff Hafley's eye. 

Stellar

Jalen Williams sees some valuable playing time this season, whether it is due to earning it or in blow out games. Sets himself up to land on the two deep next year after the graduation of Mike Palmer. 

Standard

Gets in a few games, when they are out of hand, continues to grow as a collegiate athlete. 

Subpar

Doesn't find the field in 2020. Falls behind other defensive backs on the depth chart. 

