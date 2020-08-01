Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Offensive Lineman Ben Petrula

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview offensive lineman Ben Petrula.

The sky is the limit for the senior tackle out of St. Peter's Prep, who has already been named to the Outland Trophy watch list for the upcoming season. The starting right tackle has been a mainstay on the offensive line since committing to the Eagles in 2017. His versatility is probably the most impressive part of his game, as he jumped in as a center in his freshman year, after Jon Baker was hurt and was Freshman All American at the position.

As a sophomore he moved to right tackle where has played the past two seasons. In 2019 he only allowed one sack, and was named to the All ACC (honorable mention). As part of a foursome of very talented lineman, Petrula is the elder statesman. With a big year he could be setting himself up for a big NFL Draft weekend.

Stellar

Ben Petrula has an incredible season, and continues to play lights out at offensive tackle. He keeps the quarterback clean for most of the year, and allows David Bailey and the running attack to continue to play at a high level. He ends his season as a First Team All ACC member, and is a finalist for the Outland Trophy. This translates to Petrula being drafted early in the NFL Draft.

Standard

The senior just keeps up with the pace of what he was doing last year. Maybe a little more under the radar, Petrula has a quiet good year that may be overshadowed by the play of one of his equally talented offensive line mates. Still sets himself up for a solid NFL Draft.

Subpar

Maybe a change in blocking scheme or offensive scheme sets him back a little.

What kind of season do you see in store for offensive tackle Ben Petrula? Leave your thoughts and comments below!

