Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Linebacker Vinny DePalma

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview linebacker Vinny DePalma.

DePalma, came to Boston College in 2018 from DePaul Catholic where he laid a strong legacy in New Jersey football. A first team All State selection his senior year, the young linebacker came to Chestnut Hill with offers from Duke, Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Pitt. His first season in 2018 he played in four games with two tackles for loss and was awarded a redshirt.

As a redshirt freshman DePalma was thrusted into the spotlight and made the most out of it. He started in his first game at the collegiate level and played in all thirteen for Steve Addazio. Had 33 tackles on the year playing inside linebacker, and five tackles for loss.

With Jeff Hafley's system it will be interesting to see how he spreads the field in 2020. The new system may go to a two linebacker system, with a "viper" position that will be a safety/linebacker hybrid. If that is the case, playing time could be challenging for this group of linebackers.

Stellar

DePalma continues to do what he did last year, playing in every game, and with the starters all returning (McDuffie, Lamot and Richardson) he still finds the field for solid playing time. Makes some solid plays throughout the season and sets himself up nicely for a big role in 2021.

Standard

With the new defensive system, his playing time decreases, but DePalma still plays well in the time he gets on the field. Again he plays well enough to set himself up for a bigger role in 2021.

Subpar

Due to no fault of his own, his playing time decreases due to the scheme and his fit in it.

