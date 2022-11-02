Gators Move Up in SI’s November Recruiting Rankings

Photo credit: Alex Shepherd

Most Florida fans view October as a month to forget when it comes to the Gators' recruiting efforts, following an end-of-the-month shock when long-time priority cornerback target Cormani McClain committed to the Miami Hurricanes over UF.

However, one would be remiss to not offer Florida its share of praise for three major pledges in the same time span, which softened the blow of missing out on McClain.

The commitments of defensive backs Dijon Johnson and Bryce Thornton, as well as the flip of offensive lineman Roderick Kearney from Florida State, served as major additions to the Gators' 2023 recruiting class, addressing crucial needs and making McClain's pledge elsewhere easier to swallow in terms of defensive back recruiting.

As a result, the Gators moved up a spot in Sports Illustrated's recruiting rankings entering the month of November, from their No. 12 ranking at the beginning of October to No. 11 now.

11. Florida (12) Verbal Commitments: 22 SI99 Recruits: 3 McClain miss aside, October was tangibly strong for Billy Napier and company on the trail. It starts with a bigger need than cornerback satisfied in flipping Roderick Kearny from Florida State. The SI99 offensive line recruit has multiple-position ability on a college-ready frame. Earlier in the month, UF all but wrapped up its defensive back recruiting with the pledge of former Ohio State commitment Dijon Johnson and Atlanta-area Safeway Bryce Thornton on the same day.

There weren't many drastic changes to be found ahead of Florida in SI's latest rankings. Aside from a couple of programs flipping spots, Miami made the most notable move by climbing from No. 9 to No. 7 thanks to the commitment of McClain, the flip of Oklahoma linebacker pledge Kaleb Spencer and the reclassification of 2024 corner commit Antione Jackson.

You can find SI's top 25 recruiting classes for November below.

The following top 25 focuses on SI99 members, premium position prospects (quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rusher, cornerback), general quality at the top of the class and also positional units being constructed together while addressing team needs.

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Texas

5. Notre Dame

6. LSU

7. Miami

8. Clemson

9. Oklahoma

10. Tennessee

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. USC

14. Penn State

15. South Carolina

16. Baylor

17. North Carolina

18. Arkansas

19. Louisville

20. Florida State

21. Texas Tech

22. Texas A&M

23. Cincinnati

24. Washington

25. Michigan

Dropped Out: Pitt (25)

Next Five Up: TCU, Ole Miss, Duke, Iowa, Northwestern

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.