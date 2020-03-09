FSU's Leonard Hamilton Wins ACC Coach of the Year

Sometimes the best coach wins coach of the year, sometimes it's the coach of the best team. This year, it's both.

Leonard Hamilton won the his third ACC Coach of the Year award. It is his second at FSU (his first came when he was head coach at Miami).

Hamilton guided the Noles to their first ever ACC Regular Season Championship, thus giving them the 1-seed in the ACC Tournament. They are being discussed as a candidate for a 1-seed nationally.

Hamilton won the award with 62 of the 75 votes. His squad was picked to finish 5th this year, but they exceeded expectations.

Hamilton is a 379-221 in his time at FSU. In the last five seasons he is a remarkable 124-48.

The Seminoles also touted the 6th Man of the Year award winner in Patrick Williams, and two members of the All ACC Second Team.

ACCT play will begin for Florida State Thursday, March 12, at 12:30 PM EST against the winner of Clemson and Miami.