2 FSU Golfers at 2nd, Ready to Strike in PGA Championship

2020's first major championship, the PGA Championship, is halfway done, and a pair of Seminoles, Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, each made it to the weekend. And they're both in good shape to win this thing, too.

Koepka and Berger are tied for second heading into Saturday's play. Let's take a look at Saturday's final pairings, after the second round finished at the scenic TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California.

5:40 p.m. – Brooks Koepka (-6), Justin Rose (-6)

5:50 p.m. – Jason Day (-6), Daniel Berger (-6)

6:00 p.m. – Haotong LI (-8), Tommy Fleetwood (-6)

So assuming Li melts down, and the best of luck too him, but we know how this typically goes for lower-ranked players, that's a fantastic battle for first, featuring a pair of 'Noles.

Koepka, of course, is looking for his third consecutive PGA Championship. No player has ever done that in the stroke-play history of the event (since 1958). After repeating as the US Open champ in 2017 and 2018, and then taking the PGA the last two years, Koepka has won at least one major every year since '17.

While Koepka has four major wins, Berger is looking for his fourth overall win, and his first major. Koepka and Berger tied for second last weekend at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis

Be sure to check out these 'Noles on the links this weekend; your viewing schedule is below. And yes, those times are Eastern-- major championship golf on the west coast means we get some primetime action back east.

Saturday: 11 am - 1 pm, ESPN+

1 pm - 4 pm, ESPN

4 pm - 10 pm, CBS

Sunday: 10 am - 12 pm, ESPN+

12 pm - 3 pm, ESPN

3 pm - 9 pm, CBS