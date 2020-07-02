The 2020 Elite 11 Finals finished up today in Nashville, as some of the nation's top quarterback prospects wrapped up their three-day competition. To no one's surprise, the uncommitted Caleb Williams was named the MVP. He's the country's top QB prospect and is expected to commit to Oklahoma.

Blue-chip Florida State quarterback commit Luke Altmyer got off to a hot start at the event, but then came back to the field some with a rougher finish. Here's the schedule of events, from Sports Illustrated All-American, along with rankings from each individual drill.

Day 1, organized like an Elite 11 regional camp, was a pure evaluation ranking. Accuracy, poise, footwork, arm strength, release, the conventional data points onlookers dig into.

[Regional Camp Rankings]

Day 2, the pro day script workout, was more numerical. Each competitor had about 20 throws and SIAA graded each throw on a scale of 1-3, with 3 being considered a 'money' shot without much debate on timing, ball placement and accuracy. Passes slightly off, yet on target, were graded as a 2 while those off target were tabbed a 1.

[Pro Day Rankings]

Day 3, set up as a timed accuracy gauntlet with eight stations, was on a similar scale from how we charted Day 2. The grading scale remained in place (3 was through the target, 2 was in contact with target, 1 was off target) in addition to considering efficiency with the prospects who completed the course the fastest.

[Accuracy Gauntlet Rankings]

Here's the SI take on Altmyer, after three days of observation:

11 (tie). Luke Altmyer - Starkville (Miss.)

Composite Score: 11.33

Day 1 Rank: 6

Day 2 Rank: 11

Day 3 Rank: 17

Altmyers’ easy release was on display all week long and it created some oohs and ahhs down the field, particularly during the pro day workout. His motion pushes the ball behind him more than most in the field, but the release speed makes up for the timing. The Florida State commitment felt like a top 10 lock before a rough accuracy gauntlet on Day 3.

This is a hair better than Altmyer's rank among the 20 QBs heading into the event; be sure to check out our complete final rankings.