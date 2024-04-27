NFL Draft: Troy RB Kimani Vidal Drafted By Los Angeles Chargers In Round 6
In the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers selected Kimani Vidal out of Troy. Vidal was the 181st overall selection of this year's class.
In 2023, Vidal was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,661 yards and 14 touchdowns. Throughout his four seasons at Troy, Vidal ran for a total of 4,010 yards and 33 touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.
RELATED: NFL Draft: Rasheen Ali Selected By Baltimore Ravens In Round 5
Standing at 5’8,” 215 pounds, Vidal can move well and also give the Chargers a much needed level of explosiveness. Vidal now joins a Chargers running back room which recently lost Austin Ekeler to free agency, so Vidal will have a good opportunity to earn some reps in Jim Harbaugh's system. The Chargers also notably have newly acquired J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards on their roster.
Vidal was the second Troy player selected after defense lineman Jovan Solomon went to the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round.
NFL Rookie Minicamps will take place May 3-6 or May 10-13 this spring.