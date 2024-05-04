TRANSFER PORTAL: Kentucky Kicker Commits To WKU
This week, University of Kentucky redshirt sophomore Jackson Smith announced his commitment to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers from the transfer portal. Smith spent the previous two seasons with the Wildcats where he never saw game action, but was twice named to the SEC academic honor roll.
Smith was an extremely accomplished specialist in high school, winning National Specialist of the Year three years in a row (2019, 2020, 2021) from ProKicker.com. The same outlet named him as #1 kicker/punter in the 2022 recruiting class. Smith is also the son of former All-SEC punter Andy Smith, who also played at Kentucky.
Current WKU field goal kicker Lucas Carneiro, also a redshirt sophomore, was a CUSA honorable mention after going a perfect 47-for-47 on PATs in 2023. He was 9-12 on field goal attempts last season. The starting punter position will be different in 2023 after Tom Ellard's transfer to Division II's Northern State University.
WKU will open the 2024 season on August 31 at Alabama.