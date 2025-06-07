4 G5 Programs with Fullbacks to Watch This College Football Season
In honor of the calm before the watch list season storm, we have compiled a list of fullbacks (yes, fullbacks) to watch this college football season. Because as the great Tory Carter from LSU once said: “If you know fullbacks, you know football.”
And no, the fullback isn’t dead and college football definitely didn’t kill it. Sometimes, it’s just a guy like Carter or the Molinich men who hail from Buffalo that are born into the position, but other times it’s just a guy that’s built differently with a very special skill set that you need to find a place for on the field.
Quite a few teams use fullbacks despite players not being listed on the roster at that position. So if you see a 6-foot, 240-pound tight end - just know he’s been a pulling lineman since 2019.
Here’s just a few programs from the Group of Five with fullbacks to watch this year.
Central Michigan - Rusty VanWetzinga & Co.
It’s no secret how new Central Michigan head coach Matt Drinkall feels about fullbacks.
“You’ll never be able to change my mind that the position of fullback somewhat defines the sport of football itself,” said the former Army offensive coordinator.
Drinkall believes in the position so much, he’s got four guys lined up to do the work: Rusty VanWetzinga IV, who transferred from Iowa, his younger brother Joey VanWetzinga who flipped to Central Michigan from Iowa, redshirt sophomore Nathan VanTimmeren and South Dakota Mines transfer Henry Dryden.
Sounds like a solid group of old school guys, right? Rusty was the first to receive a fullback scholarship while Joey will play defensive line full-time but will get in at fullback in certain situations.
“It’s hard to find a fullback that doesn’t create a great deal of value on your team 365 days a year - they’re typically incredible culture guys that have special teams flexibility as well,” explained Drinkall. “Just selfless kids with great attitudes that are typically very resilient and extremely humble.”
Navy - Alex Tecza
Service academies have long been known for their power-run game, thus making them the perfect teams to watch if you love fullbacks. Though the Midshipmen have displayed a more varied offensive scheme in recent years thanks largely to Heisman hopeful quarterback Blake Horvath and keen-eyed head coach Brian Newberry, Navy will always boast a fleet of young men who excel at running the ball - even if they are all simply called running backs now.
All three running backs listed on the depth chart will play, but senior Alex Tecza will be the one to watch. He started in 12 games for the Mids last year and finished the season as the team’s second-leading rusher with 576 yards and eight touchdowns on 125 carries. Tecza also caught the ball 12 times for 229 yards and two additional touchdowns.
Fun fact: three of Tecza’s 13-career touchdown runs have been 60 yards or more - 62 at Charlotte in 2023, 65 vs. Temple in 2024 and 75 at Memphis in 2023.
Navy is almost always in a one-back formation with the slots or Snipes split off the tackles. Tecza won’t be the only guy to watch run/block this year - junior Vic Listorti and senior Shane Reynolds will also take snaps.
Air Force - Kemper Hodges and Terrence Gist
Another service academy guy, Hodges spent the last two seasons working his way up the depth chart for the Falcons and using the fullback position to do so. Now, the South Walton High School alum has tossed his hat in the quarterback competition ring for Air Force, dipping into his high school QB roots.
There is another fullback listed on the Air Force roster - senior Terrence Gist, who saw action in six games for the Falcons last season before missing six due to injury. Gist is a throwback - he’s a big, physical bruiser who will absolutely run through somebody’s face. A former linebacker that is rejecting the evolution of the fullback position, Gist will be a fun one to watch as Air Force looks to hit six or seven wins this season.
Memphis - Matt Adcock
Offensive Coordinator Tim Cramsey loves a good fullback play, especially when complimenting the prolific pass game the Tigers have built in recent years. With the departure of Seth Henigan, the run game will play a major role this season. And for the run game to succeed, you need a fullback.
“Football is won with defense and running the ball,” said Cramsy. “And a fullback is a big part of that. Fullbacks are defined by their intangibles. They won’t test well at the Combine, they won’t show flash on film - their strength lies in their physicality. They don’t want the press, they don’t want the acknowledgment, they don’t want to be seen on Twitter.”
It is true - real G’s move in silence like lasagna.
With a stable of solid running backs like Sutton Smith and Greg Desrosiers Jr., the junior “tight end” transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Matt Adcock is the perfect complement.
“We do have a fullback, his name is Matt Adcock, he’s a JUCO tight end that we brought in,” shared Cramsey. “I nicknamed him ‘Meat’ already. He will be in on some fullback packages.”
Team camaraderie is built on everything a fullback is about. So in turn, the fullback mentality wins championships and according to Cramsey, you better have two of them on your roster.
“In modern day offensive football, you still better be able to line up and run the ball,” pronounced Cramsey.