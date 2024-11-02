Army Star QB Bryson Daily Out For Air Force Game With Undisclosed Injury/Illness
As Army and Air Force begin their battle their rivalry battle Saturday on CBS, the #21 Black Knighs are without their starting quarterback Bryson Daily. Daily was reportedly unable to practice this week due to an undisclosed injury or illness, per multiple outlets.
Daily has 19 rushing scores to start the season, a school record, as are his 26 total touchdowns this season. The Abernathy, Texas native has spearheaded and offense that leads the nation with 359.1 rushing yards per game.
Junior Dewayne Coleman will get the start in Daily's absence. It will be Coleman's first career start. Coleman has appeared in four games this season, completing six passes on eight attempts for 73 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 94 yards and a touchdown.
