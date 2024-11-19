Charlotte 49ers Fire Head Football Coach Biff Poggi Ten Games Into Second Season
The Charlotte football program announced Monday afternoon that it would part ways with head football coach Biff Poggi.
Charlotte Director of Athletics Mike Hill released the following statement upon announcing the decision
"I am thankful to Biff Poggi for his leadership and mentorship of our student-athletes over these past two seasons. No one can question Biff's passion for helping young people succeed in life, both personally and professionally, but our on-field results have unfortunately fallen short of everyone's expectations. As we move forward into the next chapter of Charlotte 49er Football, we will be looking for a leader to take our program to the next level as a consistent bowl and championship contender."
In 22 games as head coach, Poggi amassed an overall record of 6-16. The 49ers were off to a 3-7 start to the 2024 season, Poggi's second with the program.
Before being hired at Charlotte prior to the 2023 season, Poggi, a successful hedge fund manager, had also found success as a high school head coach in Baltimore, Maryland, and as an analyst and associate head coach under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. Charlotte was the 64 year-old's first job as a head coach at the college level.
Associate head coach and tight ends coach Tim Brewster will take over as interim head coach for Charlotte's final two regular season games.
