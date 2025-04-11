G5 Football Daily

Former Ole Miss, Iowa State, UNT DB Isheem Young Enters Transfer Portal Again

Joe Londergan

Sep 16, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Isheem Young (1) runs out of the tunnel prior to the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
After one year with the North Texas Mean Green where he did not see the field due to a torn ACL, defensive back Isheem Young is back in the transfer portal as a graduate student. Young will seek his fourth college football program for his seventh season of college football.

"Officially back in the transfer portal," Young posted to X on Friday morning.

Young wrote in a separate X post "Set back after set back.. we gone make this last one count tho!"

Young, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, began his college football career with Iowa State in 2019. After using his redshirt for his first season, Young had a breakout 2020 season, winning Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year with 50 tackles, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups, and an interception.

In 2021, Young roared back for the Cyclones with 56 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.

Young then spent 2022 and 2023 with Ole Miss. He started nine games in 2022, but made no starts in 2023 despite appearing in seven. He made 80 total tackles with half a sack, an interception, four pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

Prior to the 2024 season, Young joined North Texas, but was injured prior to the beginning of the season. He was granted an additional year of eligibility.

