Memphis LB Chandler Martin Named Among Most Intriguing Non-QBs in 2024
This week, Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde released a list of the 25 most intriguing players who don't play the quarterback position for 2024. Coming in at #21 is Memphis Tigers linebacker Chandler Martin.
"Memphis’s chances of making a run at the American Athletic Conference title and a potential playoff berth is led by quarterback Seth Henigan on offense and the high-motor Martin on defense," Forde writes.
Martin was Memphis' leading tackler in 2023 with 95, along with 17 for a loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles on the year. The Lithonia, Georgia native and former East Tennessee State transfer was recently named to the watch lists for the Butkus Award, the Bednarik Award, and the Bronko Nagurski trophy. Phil Steele also named Martin a fourth-team preseason All-American.
The Tigers open the season on August 31 hosting North Alabama.