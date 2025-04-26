NFL Draft: Tulane DB Caleb Ransaw Selected By Jacksonville Jaguars in Round 3
Tulane defensive back Caleb Ransaw was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday night with the 88th overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ransaw played all over the field for the Green Wave in 2024, totaling 33 tackles with four tackles for loss and a sack in addition to three pass breakups. He was a third-team All-AAC pick.
Before following his head coach Jon Sumrall to New Orleans last season, Ransaw played his first three seasons at Troy, where he was a standout defender on two Sun Belt Championship teams. In his time with Troy, Ransaw made 81 tackles with six tackles for loss, an interception, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He was an All-Sun Belt honorable mention in 2023.
Ransaw impressed at the Senior Bowl and at the NFL Combine with a 40-yard dash of 4.33 seconds, a vertical jump of 40 inches, and a broad jump of 10' 9".
Tulane has now seen a player drafted in ten of the last 12 NFL Drafts.