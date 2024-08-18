RECRUITING: Atlanta QB Landon Walker Commits To Navy For 2025
The Navy Midshipmen have received their seventh quarterback commitment in the class of 2025.
Woodward Academy quarterback Landon Walker announced his commitment to the Midshipmen via X on Friday. Walker has a three-star rating from ESPN with a player rating of 70. ESPN also listed Walker as the #31 quarterback nationally in the class 2025 and the #185 overall recruit in the state of Georgia.
Walker chose Navy over reported offers from Louisville and Pittsburgh. Per his Hudl page, Walker is listed at six-feet tall and 180 pounds. He led Woodward Academy to an appearance in the Georgia 6A State Championship game in 2023.
Navy now have a reported 42 verbal commitments in the 2025 class, with seven from the state of Georgia.
Walker's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.