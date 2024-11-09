REPORT: Army Starting QB Bryson Daily Returning From Illness For North Texas Game
Per a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Army quarterback Bryson Daily is expected to play and start for the Black Knights today against North Texas.
Daily missed last week's win over Air Force due to an undisclosed illness. Junior QB Dewayne Coleman made his first college start in this absence, leading the Black Knights to a win. Coleman is also expected to be ready to step in this week, as Daily did not return to practice until late in the week this week.
Daily is second in the nation this season in rushing touchdowns with 19 and leads an Army offense that averages 340.1 rushing yards per game.
Army and North Texas kick off at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN2.
