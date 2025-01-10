G5 Football Daily

TRANSFER PORTAL: BYU QB Noah Lugo Commits To UTSA Football

Joe Londergan

Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor looks on during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
UTSA added depth at quarterback on Thursday with the transfer portal commitment of BYU Cougars quarterback Noah Lugo. Lugo announced his commitment on X after one season in Provo.

As a true freshman in 2024, Lugo did not appear in a game for the Cougars. As such, he will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Noah Lugo on X

Lugo is a graduate of Eaton High School in Haslet, Texas (roughly 25 minutes north of Fort Worth). There, the nimble runner posted 2,460 yards of total offense and 22 total touchdowns as a senior in 2023. He completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,598 yards and 10. Lugo was given a three-star rating by 247Sports at the time.

When he joins Jeff Traylor's program, Lugo will likely back up quarterback Owen McCown, who enters his redshirt junior season in San Antonio. McCown threw for over 3400 yards in 2024, helping lead the Roadrunners to a 7-6 record and a win over Coastal Carolina in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. UTSA lost backup quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger to FCS UTRGV in the transfer portal.

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

