UAB Football Offer 8th Grade Quarterback From Virginia
Trent Dilfer's staff are getting a jump on finding a quarterback to lead the Blazers into the next decade.
Per his X (formerly Twitter) page, 2029 quarterback Colton Dabkowski has received a scholarship offer from the UAB program. Dabkowski also indicated that the Blazers are the first scholarship offer he has received.
"After an amazing camp, I am extremely blessed and honored to receive my 1st offer from UAB! I appreciate the hospitality and I can’t wait to come back," the post read.
Currently an eighth grader at Harmony Middle School in Round HIll, Virginia, Dabkowski is expected to play his high school football at Woodbridge High School in Purcellville, Virginia. He had recently attended a skills camp at UAB's campus in Birmingham.
Dilfer enters his second season as the head coach of the Blazers. In the 2023 campaign, UAB went 4-8, missing the postseason for the first time since 2020.